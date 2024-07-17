ROBERTA METSOLA CONTINUES TO LEAD THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: NEW TERM, NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR UKRAINE – ALONA LEBEDIEVA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The re-election of Roberta Metsola as President of the European Parliament is a significant testament to the trust and support for her political activities from European deputies. Metsola’s strong support for Ukraine makes her a true ally of our state in the European Parliament.
“Her repeated visits to Ukraine and her clear stance on supporting our independence and European aspirations inspire and strengthen the ties between our peoples. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s words about Metsola’s unwavering dedication to protecting people and upholding the European way of life acknowledge her contribution to the common cause of peace and security,” said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-disciplinary industrial and investment group of companies “Aurum Group”.
She also noted that the political scene in the EU is undergoing changes with the new elections to the European Parliament and the potential re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission.
“The vote for the President of the European Commission is a crucial moment. If the European Parliament decides to support Ursula von der Leyen, it will further demonstrate Europe’s commitment to continuing existing reforms and political stability,” Lebedieva believes.
The events of this week are important not only for the European Parliament itself but also for the overall political dynamics of Europe, which is constantly seeking a balance between national interests and pan-European goals. It is also crucial for Ukraine, as unwavering support from the EU is a matter of survival.
Alona Lebedieva
“Her repeated visits to Ukraine and her clear stance on supporting our independence and European aspirations inspire and strengthen the ties between our peoples. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s words about Metsola’s unwavering dedication to protecting people and upholding the European way of life acknowledge her contribution to the common cause of peace and security,” said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-disciplinary industrial and investment group of companies “Aurum Group”.
She also noted that the political scene in the EU is undergoing changes with the new elections to the European Parliament and the potential re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission.
“The vote for the President of the European Commission is a crucial moment. If the European Parliament decides to support Ursula von der Leyen, it will further demonstrate Europe’s commitment to continuing existing reforms and political stability,” Lebedieva believes.
The events of this week are important not only for the European Parliament itself but also for the overall political dynamics of Europe, which is constantly seeking a balance between national interests and pan-European goals. It is also crucial for Ukraine, as unwavering support from the EU is a matter of survival.
Alona Lebedieva
Aurum Group
email us here