HyPrSpace successfully conducts first test of its hybrid rocket engine at DGA missiles testing

BORDEAUX, FRANCE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyPrSpace, an innovative startup specializing in hybrid propulsion, announces the success of the first bench test of its engine at DGA Missile Tests on its site in Saint-Médard-en-Jalles (Gironde). This test marks a crucial step in validating its patented hybrid propulsion technology and demonstrates the successful transition from their theoretical models to full-scale applications.

The tests of the Terminator engine aimed to verify that the propulsion technology developed by HyPrSpace, supported by the General Directorate of Armament (DGA) and the Defense Innovation Agency, achieves the predictive performance of their theoretical models. This success also validates the transition from a prototype to a full-scale operational version, experimentally confirming the reliability and efficiency of the technology.

At the same time, HyPrSpace has acquired key skills in the operability of a rocket engine using cryogenic fuel, ensuring safe and efficient future launches. The internally developed data acquisition system has also been validated, ensuring its proper functioning and performance in real conditions.

This strategic project demonstrates HyPrSpace's ability to provide an innovative, competitive, and responsive access-to-space solution. The startup thus positions itself as a key player in the NewSpace sector and launch vehicles.

The next development steps will focus on integrating the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank into the engine, adding a thrust vector control (TVC) system, and conducting tests simulating real space flight conditions. These successive iterations will bring HyPrSpace closer to finalizing an engine ready for the suborbital mission planned for 2026.

Based in Le Haillan (France), HyPrSpace has been developing an innovative hybrid propulsion launcher since 2019, combining solid and liquid propellants to create a launcher that is both simple, reliable, and economical. The company benefits from financial and technical support from the General Directorate of Armament (DGA), ESA, and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, and has been recognized by the France 2030 program for its disruptive potential in the space field. Recently, HyPrSpace signed its first space launch contract with CNES.

Located on the sites of Biscarrosse, Saint-Médard-en-Jalles, and Toulon - Île du Levant(France), the DGA Missile Test expertise and testing center conducts tests of weapon systems (strategic missiles, tactical missiles, torpedoes, and ammunition) on the ground, in flight, and underwater. The Gironde site of DGA Missile Tests is an expert in the field of propulsion, primarily military, with tests of all types of ammunition, propellants, and missiles, but also in civilian propulsion: tests have notably been conducted with Ariane Group for the Ariane 5 and 6 rockets. With the development of NewSpace, DGA Missile Tests offers companies in the sector the opportunity to test their full-scale launchers on ground test facilities that have been perfectly mastered for over 50 years.

