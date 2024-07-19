Attend The Sweetest Tapas & Sangria Social Party During Dine LA Week on Saturday
Love Summer, Sangria, and Tapas? Attend The Sweetest Party Made Just for You! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Saturday July 20th; 12pm to 1pm purchase $13 dollar bottomless sangria ticket at bar & enjoy tapas at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood! Earn invite for Fashion Party
Paris Has The Summer Games...LA Has The Fashion Games...Most Fashionable Outfits win The Sweetest Bags + Heels + Sunglasses. Love to Dress Up and Dine in LA? Attend The Next Fashion Tapas Party to Enjoy and Win The Sweetest Rewards www.TheFashionGames.LA
Love to Support Women and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Help Fund Your Favorite Nonprofit Earn The Sweetest Club Membership www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA
Recruiting for Good is hosting The Sweetest Party for Good to celebrate new reward 12 Months of Sangria; by sponsoring LA's Best Tapas at Teleféric Barcelona.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Party for Good at Teleféric Barcelona in Brentwood on Saturday at 12pm; Summer, Sangria, and Tapas!
Purchase a ticket at bar for $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias; and enjoy 1 hour of LA's Best Tapas sponsored by Recruiting for Good.
Recruiting for Good is also sponsoring the sweetest drawing; every 10 minutes one winner chosen to enjoy a bottle of Teleféric Barcelona's Sangria.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Dine in LA and Party for GOOD? Join the club! We love sponsoring the sweetest parties and rewards! Attend our sweet Summer Sangria Tapas Party on July 20th to earn invite for Tapas Fashion Party; the most fashionable summer dress wins The Sweetest Bag!"
About
Love to Support Women and Dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girl/Women Causes, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to one of LA's Sweetest Woman Chef Restaurants (a.o.c., chi SPACCA, Jar, Violet LA, or Xuntos), 12 Months of Wine (enjoy the best vintage every month selected by LA's Sweetest Woman Sommelier or from a Woman-Owned Winery), and Two VIP Tickets to LA's Best Food Event to Benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand! To Learn more visit www.The RoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
Love to Party for Good and Dine in LA? Join the Club! Attend our next sweet social party in Brentwood on July 20th from 12pm to 1pm Enjoy $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas for ONE Sweet Hour at Teleféric Barcelona 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Enter drawing to win LA's Best Sangria (rewarding 1 bottle every 10 minutes)! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
Attend Party on July 20th to earn invite for July 27th Fashion Tapas Party.
Paris has The Summer Games...LA has The Fashion Games...The Sweetest Parties for Women Who Love to Dress Up for Lunch and Dine in LA. Recruiting is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas at Teleféric Barcelona; most fashionable outfits win The Sweetest Bags + Heels + Sunglasses. www.TheFashionGames.LA 1st Party on July 27th, 2024 Let The Fashion Games Begin!...We're Rewarding The Sweetest Bags to Compliment Your Summer Dress!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor The Sweetest Gigs, and Support Student Athletes in 2025 . To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Recruiting for Good created and sponsors both The Sweetest Gigs (work program for exceptionally talented Kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership development program); since 2020. We have served over 100 kids; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com and www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Love Women Soccer? Join The Club! We're using recruiting for good to help fund girls soccer camps. Parents want to help fund your daughter's soccer camp or are you a sweet aunt/grandma who wants to help fund your favorite relative's soccer camp our sweet solution is made for you. www.LoveWomenSoccer.com Join The Club!
