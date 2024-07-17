ADB Approves Support for Rooftop Solar Systems in India

NEW DELHI, INDIA (17 July 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $240.5 million in loans to finance rooftop solar systems in India that will help the government expand energy access using renewable energy.

The financing will support tranches 2 and 3 of the Multitranche Financing Facility (MFF) Solar Rooftop Investment Program approved by ADB in 2016. The program was restructured in 2023 to focus on deploying residential solar rooftop systems.

“India aims to achieve about 50% of cumulative electric power installed capacity from nonfossil fuel energy sources by 2030 in line with its global commitments to reduce carbon emissions. ADB’s financing supports these goals and will contribute to the Prime Minister Surya Ghar program, which encourages people to install rooftop solar systems across the country,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Kaoru Ogino.

The financing will be made available to the State Bank of India (SBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to provide loans to developers and end-users throughout India to install rooftop solar systems. ADB will provide SBI $90.5 million from its Clean Technology Fund (CTF) while NABARD will receive $150 million—comprised of $80 million from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and $70 million from CTF.

Installation of rooftop solar systems can benefit the overall power distribution system by reducing the technical and operational burden. Rooftop solar facilities are allowed to generate electricity close to where it is consumed, reducing the need for long-distance power supply and resultant system losses. Such power distribution system provides a degree of energy independence with less power supply disruption.

