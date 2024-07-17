Poe on NAIA aircon

It's unfortunate passengers have to endure anew the intolerable heat at NAIA purportedly due to the needed replacement of the cooling tower.

Certainly, an aircon-less terminal is not the warm welcome that travelers look forward when they use our airports or when they come to the Philippines.

Repairs or upgrades of any facility should be done without causing interruption to the regular operations of the airport and inconvenience to travelers.

We hope the consortium in charge of the NAIA rehabilitation will bring a permanent solution to its poor state and give the Filipinos a world-class airport.