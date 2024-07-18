Josie Brandon's “Rain From Heaven” Emerges as the Anthem of Light Following Attempted Assassination of President Trump

Rain From Heaven Song by Josie Brandon Invites Hope During Elections, Greatiam Publishing Releases Greatiam Publishing® is an international publishing firm and broadcast company that represents Josie Brandon.

Rain From Heaven song on radio, by Josie Brandon, resonates deeply to listeners in the wake of the attempted assassination of President Trump and the victims.

Trump raised his hand saying fight and it was very emotional for me. Ironically Rain From Heaven lyrics speak of raising our hands and singing with might for protection.” — Josie Brandon

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this time of bridging our nation in hope and breakthrough, singer-songwriter Josie Brandon releases " Rain From Heaven ," which listeners of positive radio are hailing as a beacon of light and hope. The song, with its timely and uplifting message, resonates deeply with listeners in America and across the world after the attempted assassination of President Trump, the tragic occurrence of victims at the July 13th rally and for those who were watching the shooting on air."Rain From Heaven" carries a message of invitation, divine protection and the resilience of the human spirit, urging in desperation to speak to and focus on the guiding Light of goodness that always rises over evil. "Rain From Heaven" is about speaking to the light even when it's not yet seen, trusting that the light will always rise over the darkness of negative events, news and adversity.The song's release, coinciding so closely with the recent shocking events, was what some say, divinely positioned. Without knowing the incidents that would unfold on July 13th, "Rain From Heaven" was scheduled for airplay. It has been seen by many as a poignant and ironic reminder of the need for prayer and faith." I wrote "Rain From Heaven" to inspire and comfort the hurting and afflicted and those who persevere in strength yet still needing additional hope to stay in position, never imagining that it would be so relevant in the face of such a dramatic event and released at such a time as this," said Josie Brandon. "The song speaks to the need for this light and hope, especially during times when our nation faces the need to bring in clarity and remove confusion."The chorus of "Rain From Heaven" reverberates with a powerful message: "Light, Shine Your Light, Shine Your Light In Here, So Bright, So Bright, Remove All Fear, Insight, Insight, Bring Insight In Here" These words have struck a chord with listeners, providing solace and a sense of unity as the nation grapples with recent events and repositions itself for hope and direction that leads us to growing in unity." Said Joe, a radio program director calling into the radio station to celebrate the song and the listeners resonating.The song's release has sparked a groundswell of support and admiration. Those of faith from both the left and right express their belief that "Rain From Heaven" is the anthem that can bridge and guide our nation through these trying times, emphasizing its message of this light being the fight we need to overcome darkness and division."Rain From Heaven" is refreshingly bold and fresh for the music landscape today. "It was not overly produced and it was intentionally released exactly as is, as a directive from what I felt came from the Divine. I had no idea of it's timing being so relevant.""When President Trump raised his hand saying "fight" it was very emotional for me. Ironically, Rain From Heaven lyrics speak of raising our hands and singing with might for protection. It's about calling in the Light. I believe God divinely protected President Trump and that Corey Comperatore is in heaven protecting his family, just as he did here. I also believe these moments bring us all closer together to examine our faith. I feel for everyone involved in this tragedy."The Rain in the song symbolizes the need for bringing in the love and goodness of the Lights' presence.Josie Brandon's song "Rain From Heaven" can be heard on positive and Christian radio stations everywhere. The music video was produced and placed on the Arizona healing workshop platform to support those needing a hopeful vision for our present and future.For more information on all of the powerful song lyrics of "Rain From Heaven", the songwriter Josie Brandon and to see the music video that was created to support the movement of hope and unity, please visit: www.RainFromHeavenSongJosieBrandon.Com and www.JosieBrandonMusic.Com About Josie Brandon: A celebrated singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics, soulful melodies, messages of hope and uplifting Pain To Promise workshops. Her music has played all over the world on contemporary, positive, faith based and country radio stations. She has also been showcased, featured and-or highlighted in Music Row magazine, FIDOF, Italy's RAI radio and television, Malta radio and television, Music International Cannes, Christian radio and television stations. Josie Brandon has touched the hearts of many with her music and workshops that often explores themes of faith, love, and resilience.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Pearl Parsons.

