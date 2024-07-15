Uplifting New Single “Rain From Heaven” Set to Inspire and Heal During Times of Uncertainty & Elections
Bringing hope to the hopeless & brokenhearted, this authentic new single for the music radio landscape "Rain From Heaven" gets applause from faith communities.
Rain From Heaven was a download I received from God. All I did was listen to his whisper and take a leap of faith to share it. Who would of guessed it would inspire the world in such a beautiful way.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world grappling with uncertainty and the emotional toll of the past few years, singer-songwriter Josie Brandon, from Phoenix Arizona, was surprised to discover her song with a powerful and heartfelt message would be aired as a new single on Christian and positive radio stations.
— Josie Brandon
“Rain From Heaven" being released to radio stations across the globe is a message to comfort the wounded, broken hearted and and helps with the perseverance of so many trying to survive and push through the unsettling news of the world. Her song "Rain From Heaven" is a beacon of hope, offering solace and strength to listeners during these challenging times.
“Rain From Heaven” is more than just a song; it is a divine conversation, a prayer, and a message of faith. Inspired by profound personal experiences and a deep connection with the divine, Josie Brandon has crafted a melody that speaks directly to the soul, encouraging listeners to invite God’s presence into their lives for healing and transformation.
“I’ve been writing songs all my life and have been blessed to have my music played all over the world,” says Josie Brandon “However, some of my most intimate songs to God have remained stored away. ‘Rain From Heaven’ was different for me. I felt a tap from above and decided to be obedient to what I felt God was sharing with me.”
The journey behind this song is rooted in Josie Brandon’s extraordinary spiritual experiences. From seeing angels to communicating with loved ones who have passed, these encounters have deeply shaped Josie Brandon’s faith and music. “Rain From Heaven” is a testament to these experiences, bringing them to the forefront in a way that is both personal and universal.
The past four years have been a test for all of us around the globe. Dealing with COVID-19, the loss of loved ones, and the overwhelming challenges faced by communities worldwide, including depression, suicide, and illness, have left many seeking comfort and hope. “Rain From Heaven” addresses these struggles, offering a message of healing and faith. It’s about believing in God’s power, decreeing what we want to bring into our lives, and moving into positions of faith, free from fear, confusion and lies.
“After writing this song, I mustered the courage to share it with my pastor and worship team. We came together and played it for our church. I then sent out a positive personal message to over 1500 organizations and it spread from one place to another. The rest is God’s continued touch and history,” Josie Brandon shares.
The release of “Rain From Heaven” comes at a pivotal moment, as the nation faces significant uncertainty during the upcoming elections. Instead of the usual detailed music biography, Josie Brandon wishes for this song to convey the presence of the Holy Spirit, bringing comfort and assurance to all who hear it.
“Let the song, words, and the message of hope in ‘Rain From Heaven’ carry you and touch you with the love I feel our creator so much wants to give us. Writing from my soul with God’s touch is something I treasure. The ability to create melodies and words that foster faith, hope and joy for healing is beyond exciting and even a bit overwhelming at times,” Josie Brandon expresses.
This release is a call for unity, prayer, and collective action. “By praying, loving, sharing, and working together, we will activate a major breakthrough and attain the Rain From Heaven. A breakthrough that can only be achieved by working together with God, through God, and for God.”
‘Rain From Heaven’ is being released raw and untouched of any over produced sound intentionally in an effort to remind us all that music and songs in it's rawest form written from the soul will always move people into places of connection, hope and healing. "We don't need to wait until we get into a multi-million dollar studio to activate what God wants. I believe, we need to move exactly when he tells us, even if we are not exactly feeling ready. I believe it's because God wants us to trust the divine outcomes when he is involved in it. "
As the nation navigates this period of uncertainty, Josie Brandon extends a message of love and a vision of achieving heaven on earth through songs, workshops, and whispers of love. "My song represents one drop in an ocean of music, but even in one drop, ripples can be made to impact lives."
To learn more about her song you can go to: www.RainFromHeavenSongJosieBrandon.com or buy her music directly at www.JosieBrandonMusic.Com.
Josie Brandon is a singer-songwriter with a global following. Known for deeply spiritual and emotionally resonant music, messages and workshops. Josie Brandon continues to inspire and uplift audiences with songs and substantial subject matters that speak to the heart and soul.
Josie Brandon, Rain From Heaven Music Video