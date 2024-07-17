Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The transdermal skin patches market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transdermal skin patches market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.36 billion in 2023 to $7.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, strong economic growth in emerging markets, the increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and increased healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The transdermal skin patches market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in smoking cessation, the rapid growth in the aging population, the increasing healthcare expenditure and the increase in cardiovascular diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Transdermal Skin Patches Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel the growth of the transdermal skin patches market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases are ailments that have an impact on the heart and blood vessels. The development of fatty deposits inside the arteries (atherosclerosis) and a higher risk of blood clots are typically connected with it. Transdermal skin patches are used to prevent episodes of angina (chest pain) in people who have coronary artery disease (narrowing of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart). These are also used to improve bioavailability for the treatment of heart failure.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the transdermal skin patches market include Novartis, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical, Teva Phamaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Purdue Pharma L.P., Nitto Denko Corporation, AdhexPharma, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Teikoku Pharma, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., 3M Company, Acrux Ltd., Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rusan Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Ltd., Mundipharma.

Major companies operating in the transdermal skin patches market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative products and getting them approved to gain a competitive edge in the market. Innovative products refer to offering new or improved solutions, such as drugs, medical devices, or other products, to existing problems or needs.

Segments:

1) By Product: Matrix, Drug In Adhesive, Reservoir, Vapor

2) By Type: Fentanyl Transdermal Patch, Nicotine Transdermal Patch, Estradiol Transdermal Patch, Clonidine Transdermal Patch, Testosterone Transdermal Patch, Other Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Pain Relief, Nicotine Cessation,Hormone Replacement Therapy, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the transdermal skin patches market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of transdermal skin patches.

Transdermal Skin Patches Market Definition

Transdermal skin patches refer to a drug delivery technique where a pre-prescribed dose of medication is applied as an adhesive patch and absorbed via the skin into the bloodstream. They deliver a precise, pre-set dosage of medication that is absorbed into the bloodstream through the skin.

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transdermal skin patches market size, transdermal skin patches market drivers and trends, transdermal skin patches market major players, transdermal skin patches competitors' revenues, transdermal skin patches market positioning, and transdermal skin patches market growth across geographies. The transdermal skin patches market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

