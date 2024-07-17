Clean maritime transportation makes waves

Electric-powered watercraft and clean infrastructure are kicking up a wake in recreational boating and the movement of goods and people around the Great Lakes.

Guests check out the electric-powered Vita Seal boat at the AQUA superPower E-Marine Demo event held at Elk Rapids Marina and funded through the Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge. Courtesy of AQUA superPower.

The benefits are both economic – research firm Future Market Insights predicts the global market for electric boats and ships will grow by 10.4% a year through 2033 – and environmental – reduced pollution and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions will protect human health and further Michigan’s MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2050.

Supporting the transition are state agencies including the departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); Natural Resources (DNR); Transportation (MDOT); the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and its Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME); academic research partners such as Michigan Technological University (MTU); and economic development organizations like the Grand Traverse region’s Traverse Connect.

Here’s a sampling of maritime electric vessel (EV) and decarbonization projects and progress.

Decarbonizing Michigan’s largest port operations

A yearlong Port of Detroit decarbonization project kicked off in June 2023 with a meeting of local residents and city, county, and state officials.

The port handles at least 8 million tons of bulk cargo a year and supports an estimated 6,000 jobs and $919 million in economic activity.

Led by the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, the goal of the Port of Tomorrow Project is carbon neutrality by 2040 at the port’s 18 cargo and passenger terminals along the Detroit and Rouge rivers.

The transformation will include renewable energy sources, electrifying port equipment, and using low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and biofuels.

Project partners are the nonprofit Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision and carbon-reduction specialist Tunley Engineering.

Replacing an outmoded Beaver Island ferry

A $6.63 million U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Ferry Service Rural Communities grant and a previous state investment of $14 million should enable the Michigan Department of Transportation to purchase a new, more efficient and environmentally friendly ferry for the 32-mile run from Charlevoix to the Lake Michigan island.

One of the two ferries now serving the island and its 600 residents is more than 60 years old.

Driving electrification along the lakeshore

The multistate Lake Michigan Circuit initiative will install EV chargers along Lake Michigan’s 1,100 drivable miles of coastline in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana.

Charging stations will be installed at recreational areas, hospitality businesses, and entertainment attractions, funded through a combination of MDOT and Volkswagen Settlement Beneficiary Mitigation funds. The first funding opportunity opened in fall 2023.

The circuit complements charger installation at State Parks along Lake Michigan and through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program and Charge Up Michigan.

Installing a chain of marine EV chargers

Detailed in last year’s Michigan State of the Great Lakes Report, the Fresh Coast Marine Corridor from Frankfort on Lake Michigan to Mackinac Island in Lake Huron is the nation’s first freshwater electric boat charging network.

Elk Rapids and Northport marinas have installed AQUA superPower rapid chargers, and plans call for chargers at marinas in Traverse City, Bay Harbor, Charlevoix, and on Torch Lake.

Issuing a challenge for innovation

In April 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Fresh Coast Maritime Challenge grant program to help companies decarbonize and electrify Michigan marinas and watercraft, in line with the 2022 MI Future Mobility Plan and the MHCP.

The first-in-the-U.S. challenge program put Michigan at the forefront of sustainable maritime transportation.

First-phase funding focused on the corridor between Frankfort and Mackinac Island, where the OFME partnered with Traverse Connect to identify grant recipients and facilitate fund distribution.

Additional partners include EGLE, MDOT, DNR, and Michigan’s Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry.

Electrifying a DNR survey boat

The DNR Fisheries Division’s Tribal Coordination Unit purchased an Elco 50-hp electric outboard motor in 2023 to power an 18-foot vessel used for fisheries and water quality surveys on small inland lakes.

The boat and motor package’s first full survey season is this year.

Fueling a center for research, business growth and Michigan’s blue economy

The Fiscal Year 2024 “Make it in Michigan” state budget included $15 million allocated to the new Traverse City Freshwater Research & Innovation Center for research, education, commercialization, new business incubation, and startup acceleration.

A collaboration of 20Fathoms, Discovery Center & Pier, MTU, Northwestern Michigan College, and Traverse Connect, the center will establish the region as a global hub for applied freshwater innovation and marine technologies.

EGLE recently announced a $1 million grant to pay for site assessments, removal of contaminated groundwater and soil, asbestos abatement, and demolition on more than nine acres.

Traverse Connect also led a group of more than 50 organizations and individuals focused on technology and innovation including vessel electrification in Michigan’s water-based blue economy to create the new Discover Blue Consortium.

The consortium’s goals include extending economic opportunity to northern Michigan’s tribal populations, women, minorities, and rural and underrepresented communities.

Supporting cleaner vehicles and vessels and port

EGLE’s Fuel Transformation Program (FTP) supported replacing qualifying diesel vehicles, vessels, and equipment with new, low- to no-emissions versions.

Grants in three parts totaled $30 million over approximately three years, funded through Michigan’s $64.8 million Volkswagen Settlement Beneficiary Mitigation.

A $3.06 million Part 2 award will help convert the diesel Mackinac Island passenger ferry Chippewa to zero-emissions electric power. Mackinac Island Ferry Co. (MIFC) will install electric motors on the vessel as part of a multiyear overhaul. MIFC plans similar propulsion upgrades on seven other vessels in its passenger and freight fleet.

A Part 2 grant of $2.18 million is helping the City of Sault Ste. Marie install electric shore power supplied by nearly 50% renewable energy at an international dock near the Soo Locks. The shore power will reduce the need for docked vessels to idle their diesel engines, lowering carbon emissions and improving air quality.

Part 3 in 2023 allocated $5 million for electrification of port cargo handling equipment as well as airport ground support equipment and forklifts. An interactive dashboard available through EGLE’s FTP webpage shows grants awarded.

Adapted from an article in the 2023 Michigan State of the Great Lakes Report.