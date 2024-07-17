Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 18, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Carroll
|Orange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|City of Sandusky
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Chesterfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|City of Beavercreek
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Guernsey
|City of Cambridge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Wyoming
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Penn Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Avon
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Lucas
|City of Sylvania
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monroe County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Brown Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|North Canton Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.