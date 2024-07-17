Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 18, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Carroll Orange Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie City of Sandusky
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Chesterfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene City of Beavercreek
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Guernsey City of Cambridge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Wyoming
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Penn Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Avon
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Lucas City of Sylvania
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monroe County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Ottawa Ottawa County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Brown Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark North Canton Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

