Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 18, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Carroll Orange Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie City of Sandusky

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Chesterfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene City of Beavercreek

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Guernsey City of Cambridge

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Wyoming

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ridgemont Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Highland Penn Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Jefferson Ohio Valley Public Employees Joint Self-Insurance Cooperative

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Avon

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Lucas City of Sylvania

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Knowlton Covered Bridge Park Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe County General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Salem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

FFR

Ottawa Ottawa County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Preble Brown Memorial Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark North Canton Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Springfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures