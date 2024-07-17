Cell Therapy Technologies Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell therapy technologies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.29 billion in 2023 to $4.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, increased investments by the government in cell-based research, and growing demand for personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell therapy technologies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising aging population, increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development spending in pharmaceutical sector, and advancements in cell therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Increasing investments by the government in cell-based research contributed to the growth of the global cell therapy technologies market. Governments are increasingly investing in research activities for developing therapies for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and others.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell therapy technologies market include Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sartorius AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Avantor Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, CORESTEM, Astellas Pharma Inc., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Arce Therapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics, Huadong Medicine, Co.Don AG.

Major companies operating in the cell therapy technologies market are developing innovative products by using advanced technologies to grow in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Equipment, Systems And Software

2) By Cell Type: T-cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells

3) By Process: Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution And Handling, Process Monitoring And Quality Control

4) By End User: Life Science Companies, Research Institutes And Cell Banks

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell therapy technologies market in 2023.

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Definition

Cell therapy is a type of treatment in which active cells are injected into a patient's body to treat certain disorders. This therapy seeks to treat diseases by altering certain sets of cells. In this technique, cells that originate from the patient or a donor are modified outside the body and then injected into the patient.

Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell therapy technologies market size, cell therapy technologies market drivers and trends, cell therapy technologies market major players, cell therapy technologies competitors' revenues, cell therapy technologies market positioning, and cell therapy technologies market growth across geographies. The cell therapy technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

