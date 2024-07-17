Benefit Advisors Network Selects Canadian Employee Benefits Firm AGA Benefit Solutions as Newest Member
We are proud to welcome Martin and his team into BAN. They are exactly the type of member that makes BAN the international organization it is today.”CLEVELAND, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Montreal based AGA Benefit Solutions has been accepted for membership into the organization.
With more than 300 employees, AGA Benefit Solutions serves major markets across Canada, including Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. The independently owned firm develops and administers customized group insurance and retirement plans to more than 2,700 clients that include small, medium and large businesses, covering a broad range of industries.
AGA Benefit Solutions has a team of more than 20 actuaries able to carry out in-depth analysis, a network of external brokers across Canada, and is one of Canada's leading third-party administrators and third-party claims payer (TPA/TPP).
“We’re thrilled to be selected as a BAN member. We are highly dedicated to innovation and customized group insurance and retirement programs and see membership in BAN as one way to help us deliver high quality, valuable services,” says Martin Papillon, President and CEO, AGA Benefits Solutions.
Continues Papillon, “We believe the business planning tools and client resources BAN offers will enhance our firm’s continued growth and enhance the value proposition for our clients. We appreciate the high-quality resources that BAN membership adds to the arsenal of customer solutions that we already provide to our clients, especially for their cross border needs in the United States.”
To become a BAN member, AGA Benefit Solutions had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN’s members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm’s business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.
“We are proud to welcome Martin and his team into BAN,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “AGA Benefit Solutions prides themselves on being strategic and innovative problem-solvers, partnering with clients to develop appropriate, affordable, and flexible solutions for their employee benefit programs – this is exactly the type of member that makes BAN the international organization it is today.”
BAN intentionally limits membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow.
About AGA Benefit Solutions
AGA Benefit Solutions is a Canadian leader in the development and administration of customized group insurance plans and group retirement plans. Founded more than 45 years ago, AGA Benefit Solutions serves today more than 2,700 clients, supports over 200,000 members with the management and adjudication of their claims, and boasts over a $1 billion in premiums and group retirement assets under management. To find out more, visit www.aga.ca.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
