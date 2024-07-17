Discover Shuttle's Latest AI PC and Pro AV Innovations at InfoComm Asia 2024
Shuttle DN11H supports the Intel Core Ultra Processors, featuring built-in NPU for enhanced AI performance.
Shuttle Inc. to showcase its latest AI PCs and Edge PC series, including advanced Intel processor support, at InfoComm Asia 2024 in Bangkok.
Shuttle Inc. (TWSE:2405)
Shuttle's AI and Edge PC solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries with their advanced technology and versatile applications”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuttle Inc. (TWSE: 2405) is Presenting at InfoComm Asia 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17th to 19th. This event focuses on professional audiovisual and system integration technologies. Shuttle is showcasing its comprehensive product line for commercial and industrial embedded applications, catering to sectors like entertainment, hospitality, education, healthcare, government, and smart cities.
— Kathleen Chen, Sales Director of Shuttle Inc.
Shuttle’s product strategy revolves around vertical applications, earning favor from industry clients for their compact design, reliable performance, durability, and versatile connectivity. At InfoComm Asia 2024, Shuttle is displaying products compatible with Intel's 12th, 13th, and 14th-generation processors, including the mini workstation XH610G2, a 5-liter model capable of installing dual-slot graphics cards, and the slim PC DH670 supporting four-screen output in a 1-liter form factor. The most anticipated are Shuttle's latest AI PCs of DN11H with an embedded Neural Processing Unit (NPU) processor and the new Edge PC series.
Highlights of Shuttle AI PC and Edge PC
Shuttle’s AI PC DN11H features Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors - the 5 125H, 7 155H, or 9 185H – with embedded NPU for accelerated AI tasks. Despite its compact design, the DN11H includes DDR5 memory, M.2 expansion slots, 4 Intel 2.5Gb LAN ports, 2 HDMI outputs, and 2 DisplayPort outputs. This setup significantly enhances streaming and graphics processing capabilities, enabling efficient AI-driven content recommendation and image recognition applications.
In the Edge PC series, Shuttle introduces three models: SPCEL02, SPCEL03, and SPCEL12. These models comply with EN50155 and MIL-STD-810G standards and support Intel Atom® x6000E, Pentium®, or Celeron® N and J series processors. With a form factor of less than 0.5 liters, they offer extensive I/O interfaces and high-speed network connectivity. The SPCEL12 model features 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, dual Intel 2.5G Ethernet ports, M.2 expansion slots, and USB 3.2Gen2, making it ideal for professional audiovisual integration and edge computing applications.
