Shuttle Inc. Showcases its Newest Innovations in Automation India 2023
Ranging from 13L to 0.5L compact design, Shuttle mini PCs feature excellent network connectivity, abundant I/O, and enhanced graphics performance.
Shuttle Inc. (TWSE:2405)TAIWAN, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuttle Inc. (Stock Code: 2405) is a leading innovator in the field of small form-factor PCs, embedded systems, and HMI tablet computers. To develop opportunities within industrial automation, the company is participating in the 2023 India Automation Exhibition for the first time this year. Leveraging their rich 40-year experience in computer hardware, Shuttle is showcasing a range of advanced mini PC and embedded PC solutions tailored for IoT applications, industrial control, and edge computing.
● Embedded/ Edge Computing Solutions
Choosing a dependable embedded computer is crucial for optimizing efficiency in intelligent workloads, particularly in the commercial and industrial sectors. Shuttle introduces embedded solutions based on the Intel® Elkhart Lake platform, offering diverse processors and wide-temperature support (-30°C to +70°C). These modular designs cater to various industrial needs with flexible I/O expansion. Compact models, like the 0.4-liter mini edge computing computer, incorporate multiple interfaces, can withstand harsh industrial environments, and offer fast computational power for data-intensive IoT applications in industrial automation, transportation, maintenance, and logistics.
● 12th/13th Mini-PCs with Rich Features
Shuttle is renowned for its compact and reliable mini-PCs, which offer a wide range of products that combine with high computing performance and expandability. These features have been successfully used in various applications such as digital signage, kiosks, IP video security, and automation control. Their 600 series in 1-liter slim form-factor, supports dual LAN, four displays, and Intel® 12th/13th Gen Core processors. Paired with Core i5/i7 processors and integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, they are perfect for accelerating AI tasks and computer vision applications. The fanless DL30N series, based on the Intel® Alder Lake platform, supports DDR5 memory, integrates dual LAN, and offers WiFi and mobile network expansion options.
● Industrial/ Medical-Grade HMI Panel PCs
Shuttle’s IP65 Panel PC is a rugged all-in-one device created for industrial purposes. It features a fanless design and can support up to a 10-point touch. It is available in three sizes: 11.5-inch, 15.6-inch, and 21.5-inch. The PC is compatible with Intel® Core and Celeron CPUs, ensuring stable and reliable performance for HMI applications in industrial automation, information display, and process control. The M-series variant is specifically designed to meet medical safety standards, and includes antimicrobial coatings, making it suitable for use in medical carts, bedside information systems, and nursing station computers.
