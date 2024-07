She Leads Oregon Announces 2024 Honorees: Celebrating Inspirational Women and Organizations

She Leads Oregon recognizing women and organizations for their outstanding contributions and positive impact on the community August 16 at The Reed Salem, OR.

We are thrilled to honor these incredible leaders who inspire us all with their dedication and service, their efforts have made a lasting impact, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements.” — Megan Babcock

SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- She Leads Oregon is proud to announce the 2024 honorees who will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to our state. These remarkable women and organizations have generously used their time, talent, and resources to create a positive impact in our communities. Join us for an evening of inspiration and empowerment as we celebrate the women who lead Oregon.Event Details:Date and Time: Friday, August 16 · 7 - 9:30pm PDTLocation: The Reed, 189 Liberty Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301 Tickets : Free (Donations Accepted)The honorees for She Leads Oregon 2024 are:Jenny Donnelly - Her Voice MovementRachelle Andrews Scheele - Allied Brands CollectiveJoni Wilkinson - One’s PurposeAbigail Hoppe - Miss OregonRepresentative Lucetta ElmerRepresentative Shelly Boshart DavisRepresentative Emily McIntireRepresentative Tracy CramerCounty Commissioner Danielle BethellThis event is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of these leaders who have made significant contributions to our communities and state. Attendees will have the chance to hear from the honorees and learn more about their impactful work.About She Leads OregonShe Leads Oregon is a group of like-minded women who love Jesus and have a heart to build the Kingdom of God. We are praying for an awakening in our state and nation. We desire to see women of faith strengthened, emboldened, and flourishing. Our mission is to honor, champion, and unify women of faith in various spheres of influence to bring faith-based solutions to modern-day challenges. Associated with She Leads America. The state coordinators are Julie Nowacki and Megan Babcock.