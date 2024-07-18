PANAVISION SPONSORS CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL WITH 15K CAMERA PACKAGE FOR WINNING FILMMAKER

City of Angels Women's Film Fest Panavision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is thrilled to announce that PANAVISION has become an Official Sponsor and will be awarding a 15K equipment grant for a camera rental package to the winning filmmaker of BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY this season.

Panavision is the world-class provider of end-to-end services and solutions that power the creative vision of filmmakers.

With a global footprint and rich history, the Panavision group is driven by a passion for creative collaboration and technical innovation that keeps them at the forefront of the industry’s ongoing evolution. Since the company’s founding, they have partnered with filmmakers to develop innovative solutions that push the industry forward. The Panavision group’s core values guide their work and inspire their actions as they serve content creators today and build toward tomorrow’s industry.

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival connects and empowers women in the film industry and is focused on promoting gender parity in film and celebrating diverse women’s stories through showcasing exceptional films from Los Angeles and around the world.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership opportunity and feel that Panavision is aligned with our core values and we’re proud and excited to welcome Panavision to our family of sponsors. It promises to be a very exciting festival season.” says COAWFF founder Lisa K. Crosato

The 5th Annual City of Angels Women’s Film Festival will run Oct 3-6th at the Harmony Gold Theater in the heart of Hollywood.

For more information visit: www.cityofangelswomensfilmfest.com or questions may be directed to: coawff@gmail.com

Follow us on our socials: Instagram: @cityofangelswomensfilmfest, X.com/coawff Facebook.com/coawff , TikTok.com @coawff