Paris Has The Summer Games LA Has The Foodie Games Sweetest Kid Art Competition

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Foodie Games ; The Sweetest Art Competition for exceptionally talented kids who love to draw and dine in LA The staffing agency is rewarding the sweetest art entries with $100 dining gift cards to enjoy a 'Mom and Me Lunch' experience at LA's Sweetest French Restaurant; Violet L.A..According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why I love to reward dining at Violet L.A. ! I have experienced their Cooking School (for Pi Day), I experienced their Haute Afternoon Tea, I had lunch with my mom (for Mother's Day); and I hired an exceptionally talented 10 year old girl 'Rose' to do a Mom and Me Lunch review last week."How Talented Kids Participate in The Foodie Games1. LA Kids in Elementary School and Middle School do drawings of their favorite Olympic Sport.2. A Sweet parent takes a picture of drawing and emails it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.3. Parent includes in email; name of child, and what grade the child attends.4. Submit drawings before July 27th, 2024.5. One Elementary School kid will win and one Middle School Student will win; lunch with mom experience at Violet L.A..Carlos Cymerman adds, "One more reason, I love rewarding Violet L.A.; Dana Slatkin is The Sweetest Chef Trained Woman Founder. Her French Restaurant in LA...delivers delicious food, and exceptional service every time!"AboutParis has The Summer Games...LA has The Foodie Games...The Sweetest Art Competition for exceptionally talented kids who love to draw and dine in LA. The most creative entries win a 'Mom and Me Lunch' experience at The Sweetest French Restaurant in LA; Violet L.A. (founder/owner is Dana Slatkin) located in Westwood. Rewarding $100 Dining Gift Cards; one gift card for elementary school kids and one gift card for middle school kids. To learn more visit www.TheFoodieGames.com Passion + Purpose + PlaySince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund sweet nonprofits, sponsor The Sweetest Gigs, and Support Student Athletes in 2025 . To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund nonprofits, support The Sweetest Gigs for Kids, and sponsor student athletes in 2025. Participate to enjoy Sweet Gift Cards for the Finest Dining Experiences at The Sweetest Restaurants. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!Love to Party for Good and Dine in LA? Join the Club! Attend our next sweet social party in Brentwood on July 20th from 12pm to 1pm Enjoy $13 Dollar Bottomless Sangrias. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring LA's Best Tapas for ONE Sweet Hour at Teleféric Barcelona 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Enter drawing to win LA's Best Sangria (rewarding 1 bottle every 10 minutes)! www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!During DineLA Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Foodie Gigs for Kids. Mom and Me Lunch. Recruiting for Good hired a team of 5th graders to take their moms to The Sweetest Restaurants and write reviews. One of our exceptionally talented girls; 'Rose' reviewed Violet LA. www.GirlsReviewDineLA.com Checkout The Sweetest Restaurants!

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl whose video inspired Mom and Me Lunch; she is participating in Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program!