Bedrock and Spontivly Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Analytics Capabilities in Procurement

Bedrock and Spontivly join forces to deliver real-time spend analytics and advanced supplier performance insights to procurement leaders.

By integrating cutting-edge analytics into our platform, we empower clients with data-driven insights to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall procurement and supply chain performance.” — Osama Sabbah, Bedrock President & Founder

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Technology Inc., a leading provider of supplier management solutions for procurement and accounts payable leaders, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Spontivly, an advanced data and analytics technology firm. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way procurement leaders connect, engage, and build relationships with their suppliers while introducing advanced analytics capabilities to drive efficiency and cost savings.

Advanced Supplier Spend Analytics and Visibility

The partnership with Spontivly allows Bedrock to introduce advanced analytics capabilities to enterprise clients. Delivering real-time spend visibility, spend categorization, and supplier spend analysis will help clients identify significant cost-saving opportunities. Supplier performance analytics will offer supplier scorecards and risk management insights to improve supplier relationships. Procurement analytics will analyze cycle times, ensure compliance, and streamline processes like never before.

Data Visualization Across the Procurement Technology Stack

A key feature of this collaboration is the introduction of a no-code application, enabling users to pull data seamlessly from various sources without extensive technical expertise. Clients can integrate procurement data from ERP systems like SAP or Oracle and visualize it within minutes, driving faster and more informed decision-making.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings through our partnership with Spontivly," said Osama Sabbah, President and Founder of Bedrock. "By integrating cutting-edge analytics into our platform, we empower clients with data-driven insights to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall procurement and supply chain performance. This partnership enhances our current capabilities and positions us for future innovations in analytics and data management."

Strengthening the Local Tech Community in St. Petersburg

The partnership continues both companies’ mission of fostering strong connections across the local St. Petersburg and Tampa communities. Spontivly and Bedrock have seen rapid success since relocatng to St. Pete; Bedrock recently acquired local RFP automation firm Procoto and Spontivly announced their partnership with USL Championship team, Tampa Bay Rowdies, in the spring of 2024.

“St. Petersburg has been the perfect home for our growing company, as the city continues to attract top technology firms and talent,” shared Sabbah. “We remain committed to playing our part in fostering this technology renaissance, and this new partnership is yet another testament to doing just that.”

Anthony Nagendraraj, Spontivly’s CEO, echoed the enthusiasm: "Our partnership with Bedrock showcases how local firms can leverage Spontivly to build in-house, white-labeled data dashboard solutions, enabling companies to focus on their core business while accessing sophisticated data visualizations. We foster innovation without the need to build analytics systems from scratch by helping companies of all sizes quickly implement powerful data tools.”

Organizations interested in learning more about the benefits of this strategic partnership can visit Bedrock's website at www.mybedrock.com or Spontivly's website at www.spontivly.com.

About Bedrock Technology Inc.

Bedrock is a leading provider of supplier management solutions, dedicated to transforming the procure-to-pay process for enterprise businesses. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Bedrock offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline supplier management, including automated supplier onboarding, master data cleansing, real-time risk and banking verification, and AP recovery audits.

About Spontivly

Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company’s suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Spontivly’s goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.

