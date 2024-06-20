Bedrock & Varisource Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Procurement Savings

Bedrock Technology, Inc. - A leading provider of supplier management and AP recovery enterprise solutions.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock, a leading provider of supplier management solutions for procurement and accounts payable leaders, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Varisource, a pioneer in spend management and procurement contract savings. This partnership aims to transform supplier management, procurement, and procure-to-pay processes, delivering unparalleled efficiency, intelligence, and scalability to businesses worldwide.

Empowering Enterprises with Spend Management and Audit Savings

The collaboration between Bedrock and Varisource will integrate Bedrock’s comprehensive supplier management platform with Varisource’s cutting-edge data analytics capabilities to identify significant cost savings for enterprise organizations. This partnership will empower businesses to recover overpayments to suppliers, identify cost savings across existing contracts, and optimize the procure-to-pay lifecycle through real-time data insights, ultimately leading to significant savings.

A New Era of Savings for Procurement and Accounts Payable Leaders

The combined power of spend optimization, tangible contract savings, and robust AP recovery audits provides unparalleled cost reductions and savings for procurement and AP leaders.

"Partnering with Varisource is a significant milestone for Bedrock," said Osama Sabbah, President and Founder of Bedrock. "By combining our robust supplier management and AP recovery solutions with Varisource’s advanced spend and contract analytics, we are setting a new standard for supplier management and procure-to-pay. Our enterprise customers will benefit from deeper insights into their supplier spend, unlocking substantial savings from both contract and recovery audits."

Victor Hou, Managing Partner of Varisource, added, "This partnership with Bedrock aligns perfectly with our mission to transform how businesses harness supplier data and turn that into a competitive advantage for their supplier spend. Together, we will provide a seamless experience that not only meets the current savings and optimization demands of our clients, but also promotes continuous leverage for both sourcing and supplier contract renewals. We are excited to see the transformative impact this collaboration will have on the industry, particularly in the areas of spend optimization and procure-to-pay."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

• Enhanced Savings: The combination of Varisource’s spend optimization with Bedrock’s recovery audit platform will enable businesses to have a holistic view of their supplier expenses, providing actionable insights to reduce contract costs and recover costly supplier overpayments.

• No-Risk Solutions: The combined solutions will facilitate unparalleled opportunities for large enterprise organizations to identify cost savings and recover supplier overpayments, all with minimal time and zero budget commitments.

• Comprehensive Supplier Management: Businesses will have access to tools that streamline supplier management, from automated supplier onboarding and verification to detailed contract and spend management, actively reducing costs and improving supplier relationships.

• Audit and Compliance: Enhanced data capabilities will support thorough supplier audits and ensure compliance with industry regulations via automated verification, reducing risk and enhancing operational integrity.

Looking Forward

This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to push the boundaries of what’s possible in supplier management, spend optimization, procurement, and procure-to-pay processes. Both Bedrock and Varisource are committed to ongoing innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that businesses have the tools they need to succeed in a dynamic global market.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is a leading provider of supplier management solutions designed to help businesses manage their suppliers efficiently and effectively. Bedrock offers a range of products and services that span from automated supplier onboarding, real-time risk and banking verification, and AP recovery audits to enable businesses to optimize their supplier management operations and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit www.mybedrock.com.

About Varisource

Varisource is a pioneer in creating the first spend optimization platform + savings program that helps companies of all sizes access discounts, rebates, benchmarks and renewal savings across 100+ spend categories to generate automatic savings for your company. For more information, visit www.varisource.com.

