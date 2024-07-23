SWERVE COMBAT LAUNCHES “LADIES WHO PUNCH” FRANCHISE

Swerve Combat's "Ladies Who Punch"

Every Tuesday Will Exclusively Feature World Class Female Combat Athletes

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve Combat, a leading combat sports FAST channel and the flagship FAST channel of Swerve TV, announced today that every Tuesday at Noon and again at 9 PM Eastern time it will feature the top women fighters in its new Ladies Who Punch programming franchise. The events will feature stars like BKFC champion Christine Ferea, and hard-pounding MMA action with PFL’s 2023 champion, Larissa Pacheco. Other top promotions include Invicta FC, Salita Promotions, CES Boxing, and Muay Thai from RWS.

“Ladies Who Punch features incredibly inspirational athletes who are popular with our Gen Z audience,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV. “I love watching it with my daughter for their incredible examples of discipline and tenacity.”

Over 30% of combat sports fans are women, and one in three sports fans in Gen Z is an avid combat fan (Statista and Two Circles). Combat Sports is the fastest-growing sports category overall (Luker).

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels available on LG Smart TVs, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more. It is accessible in over 80% of US and Canadian households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

