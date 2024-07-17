Microalgae-based Aquafeed Sales Set to Total USD 575 Million by 2034 Amid Escalating Demand for Sustainable Fish Feeds | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US Aquaculture Market Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 102.3 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Fish Feed. Fish farmers across the United States are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of conventional feed sources like fishmeal. As a result, they are demanding sustainable aquaculture feeds, including micro-based options.

NEWARK, Del, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microalgae-based aquafeed market value is forecast to total USD 279.6 million in 2024 and USD 575 million by 2034. Global demand is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for sustainable aquafeeds.



Spirulina remains the widely used species owing to its high nutritional content and multiple health benefits. The target segment accounted for a prominent value share of 73% in 2023 and will likely retain its dominance through 2034.

Several factors are expected to fuel the growth of the microalgae-based aquafeed market during the assessment period. These include burgeoning seafood demand, growing concerns over overfishing, and a surging need for sustainable fish feeds.

The aquaculture sector is facing high pressure to reduce its environmental impact. This is expected to create strong demand for sustainable fish feeds like microalgae-based feed, the trend will likely continue through 2034.

Microalgae-based aquafeed is rich in essential nutrients like amino acids, minerals, and vitamins. As a result, more and more fish farmers across the world are looking to use this sustainable and nutritional aquafeed, creating growth prospects for the industry.

Seafood consumption and export are anticipated to rise significantly due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and a surging need for protein-rich food sources. This, in turn, is set to play a key role in propelling demand for microalgae-based aquafeed.

Leading companies are constantly innovating to develop different microalgae-based products for specific aquatic animals. This will likely boost market growth during the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Report:

The global market is set to reach USD 575 million by 2034, registering a 7.5% CAGR.

by 2034, registering a CAGR. Based on species, the spirulina segment is set to record a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

through 2034. By aquatic animals, the fish segment dominates the industry with a share of 47% in 2023.

in 2023. China is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in the United States are forecast to total USD 102.3 million by 2034.



“Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional fishmeal is directing fish farmers toward sustainable fish feeds like microalgae-based ones. This will likely boost sales growth during the next decade,” Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

The seaweed-based aquafeed industry has a diverse and dynamic competitive landscape, with leading players like Algalimento SL, Cellana Inc., Corbion N.V., and Evergen Resources holding significant shares.

Key players are employing different strategies, including new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and agreements, to boost their revenues and strengthen their footprint. Investments are being directed towards research and development activities to enhance the efficiency and nutritional value of microalgae strains.

Several companies are looking to use new technologies like photobioreactors and closed systems to improve growth, minimize environmental impact, and reduce costs. Key players are also using various marketing strategies to increase their customer base.

Leading Microalgae-based Aquafeed Brands

A4F Algae for future

Algalimento SL

Cellana Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Evergen Resources

Greentech Group

Kessler Zoologiegrosshandel GmbH & Co. KG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solabia Group

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Industry Update-

In March 2023, JRS Group acquired Algaia SA, a leading producer of seaweed extracts and hydrocolloids.



Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global microalgae-based aquafeed market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on species (spirulina, chlorella, nannochloropsis, isochrysis, and others) and aquatic animals (fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others) across various regions.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Species:

In terms of species, the market has been categorized into spirulina, chlorella, nannochloropsis, isochrysis, and others.

By Aquatic Animal:

Based on aquatic animals, the industry is segmented into fish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

