Vishay Intertechnology to Announce First Quarter Results on Wednesday, May 7

MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5b9245def09d4423aad8a7d7a5526751. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President – Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


