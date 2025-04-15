Jamf to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today it will report first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Jamf First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast : The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

Replay : A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond

ir@jamf.com

Media Contact:

media@jamf.com

