Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,161 in the last 365 days.

Jamf to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today it will report first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Jamf First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

Replay: A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on May 6, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact:
media@jamf.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jamf to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more