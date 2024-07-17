Locsanity Launches Three New Summer Challenges: Loc Girl Summer, Loc Bruh Summer and Locs All Summer
Challenges Call for User-Generated Photos or Videos for a Chance to Win One of 3 Prizes
Summer time can be either a magical or strenuous time for those with locs, depending on where they are in their journey.”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is in full swing and Locsanity, a loc, natural hair and personal care brand, is inviting all members of the loc community to share their beautiful looks with the world. The Loc Girl Summer, Loc Bruh Summer and Locs All Summer Challenges encourage participants to upload their best loc photo or video for a chance to win one of three prizes: a $250 Locsanity e-gift card, a $75 Locsanity e-gift card, and a $25 Locsanity e-gift card. Entrants may apply through one of 3 websites - www.locgirlsummer.com, www.locbruhsummer.com, or www.locsallsummer.com.
“Summer time can be either a magical or strenuous time for those with locs, depending on where they are in their journey. We want the world to see that as long as locs get the care they need, they can thrive in any season!” says Charmaine James, founder and CEO of Locsanity.
The challenges will run through Sunday, September 15, 2024 with the winners announced on Monday, September 22, 2024. Influencers for the brand will be sharing tips on how they care for their locs during the summer months. To tag Locsanity during the challenges, social media users may use @Locsanity or the hashtags #LocsAllSummer and #LocsAllSummerChallenge. Visitors to all three sites will be able to enter the challenges and access Locsanity Academy, a free online resource providing education and training to anyone with locs.
“We’re always looking for ways to give back to our community,” says James. “Nothing makes us happier.”
Locsanity is a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand based in Coral Springs, Florida. The company creates plant-based products for customers with locs, also referred to as dreadlocks. All products are specifically formulated for consumers with Type 4 hair. Locsanity has been featured in BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine.
For more information, visit www.locsanity.com.
Locsanity: Loc Girl Summer