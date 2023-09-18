Locsanity Announces Platinum Sponsorship of LOCnificent Fest 5.0
Event to be held at SILO in Brooklyn
Locsanity exists to help everyone embarking or currently on their loc journey!”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locsanity, a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand, has signed on as a platinum sponsor of LOCnificent Fest 5.0 - FOR THE CULTURE, which will take place at SILO in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 2 PM to 9 PM ET.
— Charmaine James
Founded in 2018 by Lovaeta K. Amoako, LOCnificent Fest is a cultural event celebrating the beauty, spirituality, and pride associated with locs. Amoako wanted to create a space where locs and/or dreadlocks were celebrated, not simply tolerated. The event has grown to include the entire natural hair community and has attracted multiple sponsors.
When Amoako reached out to Locsanity’s founder & CEO, Charmaine James, the company was not only excited about the concept, but willing to attach the Locsanity brand to the event.
“LOCnificent Fest is the embodiment of what Locsanity aims to accomplish on a global scale," said Charmaine James, founder and CEO of Locsanity. "Locs and dreadlocks have had a bad wrap for far too long. This is a state in which Afro-textured hair thrives, and so for locs to be demonized by the mainstream is not only unfair but misguided. Locsanity exists to help everyone embarking or currently on their loc journey!”
This year’s event is called LOCnificent Fest 5.0 - FOR THE CULTURE, and will be even bigger and better than previous years. SILO, a multi-genre music and event space, will serve as the venue for festivities. The festival will include a natural hair show, face and body painting, live performances, giveaways, a photo activation, as well as deejays spinning Afrobeats, hip-hop, and much more. Numerous vendors will be in attendance, helping to create a quality cultural marketplace.
"I'm really appreciative of the love and support the Brooklyn community and sponsors like Locsanity have shown Locnificent Fest. None of this would be possible without it," says Amoako.
About Locsanity
Locsanity is a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand based in Coral Springs, Florida. The company creates plant-based products for customers with locs, also referred to as dreadlocks. All products are specifically formulated for consumers with Type 4 hair. Locsanity has been featured in BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine. For more information, visit www.locsanity.com.
About LOCnificent Fest
Locnificent Fest is an annual event, founded by Lovaeta K. Amoako in 2018, which celebrates the loc and natural hair community. For more information, visit www.locnificentfest.com.
