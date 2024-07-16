Province takes new direction for vulnerable children, families

CANADA, July 16 - Keeping children, youth and families safe and connected to the supports they need will be the focus of a new government-wide approach that reimagines how services are delivered throughout the province.

Government’s commitment to a new approach to child welfare follows the release of the Don't Look Away investigation and systemic review released by the representative for children and youth (RCY) on July 16, 2024. The RCY’s investigation details the abuse and death of a young Indigenous boy and the systemic factors that contributed to his death. The investigation is accompanied by a review of the current system of child welfare in the province, which asserts that a more collaborative approach to child, youth and family well-being should be pursued.

The report identifies four major themes: the prevention of intimate partner and family violence; enhanced family support services; better inter-agency collaboration; and better support for those providing kinship care.

“As the minister, as a mom, there are not words for what Colby and the other children whose stories are shared in this report experienced,” said Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Every child in our province deserves safety, belonging and love. For each of the children in this report, we must commit to getting it right and rise to the changes their stories demand. We must fundamentally shift our approach to supporting vulnerable families and communities. Supporting child and youth well-being requires an all-of-government approach. It requires working together with community partners, First Nations and Indigenous communities. We must do things differently and are committing today to a new vision for child well-being that focuses on prevention, care and a new way of thinking.”

To realize government’s new approach to child welfare, the Province will establish a cross-ministry group of senior public officials. This group will guide the development of the new direction throughout the fall and map out new strategies focused on outcomes and prevention across government for children and families.

“We acknowledge this proactive response and the unprecedented presence of the Ministry of Children and Family Development for the release of an RCY report, and we offer our full support to the Province in implementing these systemic changes for the betterment of our children and families,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

The focus of this work includes:

developing a child and youth action plan for all of government that focuses on child and youth well-being;

developing an outcomes-based framework for measurement and accountability to make sure that actions taken are working to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children and families;

strengthening information sharing between ministries and service providers so when children and youth are struggling, they are connected with the supports they need;

requiring that government policy decisions consider the implications for children and youth;

working across ministries to address the causes and ongoing impacts of family and gender-based violence, especially for Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit people and children;

examining what functions of family supports and child protection can be separated to provide a more co-ordinated approach that focuses on the well-being of children with their families;

exploring the reconfiguration of child and family services across ministries including for Children and Youth with Support Needs and Child and Youth Mental Health; and

exploring the establishment of a body for the purpose of supporting Indigenous governing bodies with the resumption of jurisdiction.

This work will build on actions to improve child and family services that have been underway since 2017, including legislation that has paved the way for Indigenous governing bodies to resume jurisdiction for their child and family services, increased supports for youth transitioning from care, greater accountability and oversight for child safety and visitation, and the equalization of financial support for foster and family caregivers. As well, government’s gender-based violence action plan Safe and Supported includes a focus on breaking cycles of violence through prevention, healing and accountability.

The Province is committed to working with First Nations, Indigenous partners, including First Nations Leadership Council, Métis Nation BC and the Our Children Our Way Society and community agencies, with guidance from the RCY, to make sure families have a path to thrive and succeed.

Quotes:

Lorena Bishop, executive director, Federation of BC Youth in Care Networks –

“Our most vulnerable children and youth need everyone to work together to ensure they are safe and have the opportunity for a bright future. Our collective action is imperative, and we look forward to collaborating to create the changes and supports needed.”

Julie Holmlund, president, BC Foster Parents Association –

“Our agency recognizes the critical importance of timely response when change is called for. We will gladly offer our full support for any initiative that leads to positive outcomes for children and youth.”