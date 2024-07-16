Zeam Health & Wellness: Open and Ready to Serve Their Community
Announcing the official opening of Zeam Health & Wellness, a multi-specialty practice located within the Sacramento, Roseville, and Folsom areas.FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks the exciting announcement of the official opening of Zeam Health & Wellness in the Sacramento, Roseville and Folsom areas. This multi-specialty practice was founded by two beloved industry leaders, Pacific Heartwood Wellness and Zeam Medical Group, to better serve the communities within the Northern California area. Their combined approach to mental healthcare fuses compassion with science, offering a unique approach that is truly comprehensive and tailored to the individual needs of each patient.
Zeam Health & Wellness offers fantastic patients services in three key areas: Mental Health, Primary Care and Aesthetics. Their Sacramento location offers Mental Health services in the areas of therapy and psychiatry; the Roseville location offers both Mental Health services as well as Primary Care services; and the Folsom location offers all three specialties of Mental Health, Primary Care and Aesthetics.
The Zeam Health & Wellness approach to mental healthcare is designed around the patient, with a focus on mental health as a vital part of a patient’s overall wellbeing. This practice offers a variety of integrated care services to support patients along their journey, from psychiatry and psychotherapy to depression and trauma treatment. Patients have the option to work with either their personal primary care physician (PCP) or see a PCP who is a member of Zeam Health & Wellness, offering them flexibility as they work to better their mental health.
Another area of focus at Zeam Health & Wellness is that of primary care. Their team of expert physicians will work with patients to create the best possible health outcome, offering personalized and accessible healthcare. With specialities such as women’s health, chronic disease management and weight loss management, patients can rest assured that they’re in the right hands with the primary care options at Zeam Health & Wellness.
The final area of specialty at Zeam Health & Wellness is aesthetics. With this focus, their goal is to offer patients the opportunity to enhance their natural beauty with personalized consultations and treatments. These services include injectables such as neurotoxins and fillers as well as skin resurfacing options such as microneedling and chemical peels. The team of aesthetic experts at Zeam Health & Wellness will work with each patient individually to create a refined, natural-looking transformation that truly enhances their unique aesthetic.
With three locations now open to serve the Northern California area, Zeam Health & Wellness is ready to provide unmatched support to their community in health and wellness. “We believe that at the core of every community is the health of each individual member,” said Dr. Yusuf Hanif, Co-Founder of Zeam Health & Wellness. “It’s our hope that by providing these services to our local communities, we can help them take the first step towards a healthier life and lifestyle.”
