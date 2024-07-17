dscout's Innovative AI Analysis Feature Delivers Robust Insights Faster

Dscout today announced the launch of AI Analysis, an innovative new feature designed to transform how companies conduct and analyze their research.

Our new AI-powered capabilities allow research, design, and product teams to not only keep up with the pace of demand but to stay ahead of it by providing deeper more actionable findings in less time.” — Michael Winnick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, the leading experience research platform, announced the launch of AI Analysis, an innovative new feature designed to transform how companies conduct and analyze their research. This new feature empowers research, design, and product teams to efficiently and effectively uncover deeper insights from their studies, enabling them to make informed decisions faster than ever before.

“AI Analysis is a feature that comes at a time when research, design, and product teams are under increasing pressure to deliver rapid, high-quality insights,” said Michael Winnick, CEO of Dscout. “Our new AI-powered capabilities allow users to not only keep up with the pace of demand but to stay ahead of it by providing deeper, more actionable findings in less time."

AI Analysis was created to comb through data from experience research projects on Dscout, gather key takeaways, and highlight critical insights. The feature allows researchers and designers to uncover hidden patterns and gain a better understanding of user behavior. Dscout customers can distill and share these insights with their wider organizations to ultimately help drive innovation and growth.

With Dscout’s AI Analysis, customers can:

- Generate paragraph recaps of open-ended and video responses in unmoderated studies, allowing them to quickly identify common participant phrases.

- Receive summaries of key points from moderated session transcripts, with small talk removed to focus on the main discussion points.

- Utilize AI-generated themes to categorize topics within responses, aiding in hypothesis confirmation and pattern identification.

- Offload time-consuming tasks like tagging and summarizing.

- Focus on deeper analysis and communicating critical insights.

- Minimize human error and bias while retaining control over the research process.

At its core, AI Analysis acts as a dedicated research assistant, combing through data and sharing key takeaways for further exploration. The tool reduces the workload for researchers and designers, allowing them to focus on crucial tasks like team collaboration and effective utilization of research.

Transparency, privacy, and security are paramount with Dscout’s AI Analysis. The platform adheres to industry-leading security standards, including ISO 27001, SOC2, HIPAA, and HITRUST, ensuring data safety. Compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations guarantees the privacy and security of user data. All AI-generated content is clearly labeled and links to source material when available, maintaining transparency throughout the research process. Use of Dscout’s AI features is optional.

