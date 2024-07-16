USS Carney visits Québec, Highlights Maritime Security and Partnerships

This event welcomes multinational Navy ships to Quebec City, connecting their crews with the local community, offering public tours of ships, and highlighting the value of naval service, maritime presence and interoperability between allies and partners. This was the first Rendezvous naval de Quebec in seven years.

While in Québec, Carney held tours and hosted more than 4,100 guests during two public tour days. Visitors toured the weather decks, including the forecastle, boat deck, missile deck, and flight deck. Carney Sailors explored Québec City, visiting the Château Frontenac, Petit-Champlain, Place Royale, Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral, Citadelle de Québec, and Montmorency Falls.

“It is wonderful to have had the opportunity to be part of the ships that came together this year. Our crew had a fabulous time in Quebec and really enjoyed the opportunity to speak to sailors from different Navies,” said Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson, commanding officer of USS Carney.

Several other warships participated, including the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton (FFH 337), Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433), Royal Navy ice patrol ship HMS Protector (A173), and French Navy amphibious assault ship FS Rhone (L9005).

Carney hosted distinguished guests, including United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen, Consul General of Quebec Danielle Monosson, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec Manon Jeannotte, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Commander Vice Adm. Angus Topshee, and RCN Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.

“This is the U.S. Navy’s most battle-tested warship, with the most battle-tested crew since World War two,” said Perry. “After returning from a dynamic combat deployment to the Red Sea and operations through the Mediterranean, their presence in Quebec this week is a clear demonstration of the value our Nation places on relationships and strategic partnerships. Carney is a testament to freedom in action, and there is no better place to celebrate the 248th year of American Independence than on this ship.”

The warship participated in Rendez-vous naval de Québec 2024 after returning from an eight-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation, where the ship destroyed 51 Houthi and Iran-launched weapons, including land-attack cruise missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and unmanned systems. Additionally, Carney conducted two defensive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying 20 targets, and successfully destroyed one Iranian-launched medium-range ballistic missile.

Carney is capable of conducting prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and equipped to operate in a high-density multi-threat environment.