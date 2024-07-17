Dexian Hosts Free Webinar on AI Ethics and Efficiency in Talent Acquisition – July 24 on LinkedIn Live
Scan this QR code to register for Dexian's AI Webinar: Decoding AI: Ethics, Efficiency, and the Candidate Experience on July 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Dexian webinar will offer strategic considerations for business and talent acquisition leaders as they integrate artificial intelligence into their operations.
Innovation is at the core of what we do, but innovation isn’t only about technology. It’s about developing the best solutions and outcomes for our clients, consultants, and employees.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexian, a leading staffing, IT, and workforce solutions provider, today announced its upcoming webinar titled “Decoding AI: Ethics, Efficiency, and the Candidate Experience."
— Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO
This webinar will offer strategic considerations for business leaders, talent acquisition professionals, and workforce solutions developers as they prepare to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations.
Additionally, attendees will learn about the rapidly changing regulations and best practices for using AI in candidate and recruitment processes. The webinar will take place on July 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET on LinkedIn Live, and there is no cost to attend.
“AI, its potential, and the challenges of implementation are all topics of much discussion within our industry and businesses worldwide,” said Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. “This webinar is a great opportunity for business and hiring leaders to learn about the challenges associated with integrating AI so that they can achieve the benefits while avoiding potential pitfalls along the journey.”
Why attend?
• Discover the value of cutting-edge AI technology in improving recruiting processes and candidate experience.
• Learn strategies to enhance talent acquisition and recruitment.
• Understand the regulatory framework and ethical considerations, including bias mitigation.
The webinar will feature a real-world case study of successful AI-driven innovation at Dexian. Ahmed explained his thorough and thoughtful approach to these initiatives: “Innovation is at the core of what we do, but we must remember that innovation isn’t only about technology. It’s about developing the best solutions and outcomes for our clients, consultants, and employees,” he said. “We utilize all the tools at our disposal to adapt and continuously improve the way things are done. Sometimes this involves integrating new technology, but our goal, our purpose is to deliver exceptional experiences and results. That is what our clients and consultants expect from Dexian and that is what they deserve.”
The webinar will feature expert panelists from Dexian, HireLogic, and the Brandon Hall Group:
Pat Quagrello, Vice President of Recruiting Operations, Dexian:
• Quagrello brings over 20 years of experience at Dexian, focusing on delivering exceptional talent and ensuring remarkable consultant experiences. His professional approach emphasizes interpersonal relationships and effective communication, aiming to maximize delivery efficiency for Dexian clients.
Rich Mendis, Chief Marketing Officer, HireLogic:
• Mendis has over 25 years of enterprise software experience and is currently the CMO at HireLogic, a leader in AI-powered interview intelligence. He is also a voting member of the INCITS AI Group working on responsible AI standards.
Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst, Brandon Hall Group:
• Rochelle oversees research and advisory support for organizations and solution providers. With nearly 40 years of experience in executive leadership roles, he brings extensive expertise in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, HR, talent acquisition, and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).
Webinar Details:
Date: July 24, 2024
Time: 1:00 – 2:00 PM (EST)
LinkedIn Live Online Webinar Registration Link
###
ABOUT DEXIAN:
Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.
Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian’s brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.
Visit www.dexian.com to learn more.
Jeff Dronen
Dexian
jeff.dronen@dexian.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn