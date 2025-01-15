Dexian CEO Maruf Ahmed Named Among Staffing Industry's Most Influential Leaders

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, was recognized again in SIA's Staffing 100 North America list.

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, is named as one of the staffing industry's most influential leaders again in SIA's 2025 Staffing 100 North America list.

Our success is achieved by focusing on enabling and empowering people. By investing in their growth and development, we create a pathway to unlimited success.” — Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dexian , a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, announced today that its CEO, Maruf Ahmed , has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list for the third time. This annual list spotlights influential leaders who have made important impacts on their company or the staffing industry during the previous year.Now in his second year at the helm of Dexian, Ahmed has positioned the company at the forefront of industry transformation with a forward-thinking approach to innovation. His dual-track strategy simultaneously addresses internal operational needs while investing in future, market-facing solutions through an in-house innovation incubator. This approach has led to significant improvements in operational efficiency and client service delivery, while developing next-generation solutions to accomplish today’s priorities and prepare for tomorrow’s workforce challenges.He has a unique leadership philosophy that prioritizes people first, which energizes his teams and generates powerful momentum for Dexian and very positive results for its clients. “Our success is achieved by focusing on enabling and empowering people," Ahmed explained. "By investing in their growth and development, we create a pathway to unlimited success.”Ahmed believes that at its core, Dexian is a learning and development company that prioritizes helping individuals become the best versions of themselves. “When our team members thrive, our clients receive exceptional service, and our company continues to grow,” he says.Under Ahmed, Dexian has developed a unique platform that combines global scale with full-service staffing, IT, and workforce solutions. Following the company’s purpose statement, “in the business for good,” and Ahmed’s focus on people first, Dexian has curated an expansive network of top-tier professionals enabling it to deliver world-class business solutions and provide its clients with access to the world’s finest talent.Dexian stands at the forefront of global staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second-largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S., Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to deliver comprehensive global services and support.The company’s unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, IT, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals.To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com

