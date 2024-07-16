Submit Release
Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards - Now Accepting Nominations

OLYMPIA, WA - You know who they are volunteers, service officers, community members, Tribal Veterans programs and advocates, National Guard members or others who day in and day out go above and beyond the call of duty making sure veterans and their family members are cared for.

Whether they submit claims for benefits, arrange funeral honors for grieving families, coordinate events or donate countless hours in veteran’s hospitals or nursing homes, here is your chance to nominate them for one of seven Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards.

This awards program is sponsored by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and award winners are invited to participate in the Auburn Veteran's Day Parade, followed by recognition at a special luncheon.

You can nominate individuals for Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards in the following categories:

  • Superior Award - This award is the Committee's highest honor and is given to recognize clearly superior accomplishments, achievements, and outstanding performance.
  • Distinguished Service Award - This award is used to recognize significant accomplishments and special contributions.
  • Team Award - This award is designed to recognize significant accomplishments of a team or group of individuals. This may be for their contributions on a special project, special contribution, and outstanding performance.

To submit a nomination, please fill out the Nomination Form available at: https://forms.office.com/g/nxiwqJkrgP

Nominations may be submitted by any person, organization, or institution and must be received by September 30, 2024.

To learn more about the Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards and for a list of the Veterans Hall of Fame, visit Outstanding Service To Veterans Hall of Fame | WDVA (wa.gov)

Media Contact
Heidi Audette
Communications and Legislative Director
(360) 485-1812– office
(360) 791-8966 – cell
heidia@dva.wa.gov

