TelemetryTV, a digital signage leader, launches an ecommerce store featuring the TelemetryOS Box

TelemetryOS Box

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelemetryTV announces the launch of its digital signage hardware online store, featuring the TelemetryOS Box device. Designed for enterprise-grade business needs, this hardware supports various applications, including digital signs, video walls, self-serve kiosks, and digital menu boards, while lowering your total cost of ownership.

TelemetryTV's online store introduces its flagship media player, the TelemetryOS Box. Designed for 24/7 commercial use in sectors such as enterprise, retail, banking, and healthcare, the TelemetryOS Box delivers superior performance, enterprise-level security, and stability. This innovative device is set to revolutionize digital signage management, offering unmatched efficiency and reliability. It simplifies management and seamlessly integrates with existing IT infrastructure, reducing the need for additional resources. Engineered for demanding digital signage environments, it ensures continuous operation without interruption and features advanced security protocols to protect content and networks from potential threats.

"Businesses across various industries are looking for integrated platforms to manage signage content, web applications, and devices simultaneously. The TelemetryOS Box delivers high performance and native TelemetryTV integration that ensures a consistent and reliable user experience, simplifying both deployment and management. By thoroughly testing and optimizing our device for the TelemetryTV platform, we guarantee reliability and compatibility across multiple applications, including digital signage, IPTV streaming, and custom apps," said Gersham Meharg, CTO of TelemetryTV.

This streamlined approach simplifies operations and cuts costs, providing exceptional convenience and efficiency. It shortens implementation time while enhancing operational performance and reliability.

"The TelemetryOS Box reduces compatibility issues and potential problems. This solution enables businesses to concentrate on their core operations by offering a robust, integrated system for managing digital signage content, web applications, and devices," said Chris Hilliard, COO of TelemetryTV.

To explore the full range of available devices, visit the TelemetryTV store.

TelemtryOS Box - Video Overview