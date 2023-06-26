TelemetryTV Enables a DevOps-Driven Approach for Creating Digital Signage & Kiosk Applications

TelemetryTV announces Git integration, offering a DevOps-driven approach for building, testing, and deploying custom digital signage and kiosk applications.

TelemetryTV now seamlessly integrates with organization’s existing CI/CD pipelines like GitHub Actions, enabling rapid deployment of custom apps. Together with the platform's powerful device management tools and SOC 2-certified security, TelemetryTV ensures efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind.

"With TelemetryTV's seamless integration with Git, businesses can streamline their CI/CD pipelines to deploy custom web applications tailored to their specific needs effortlessly," says Gersham Meharg, CTO of TelemetryTV.

This new capability enhances team collaboration in development by optimizing communication, project management, and version control processes, enabling businesses to deliver compelling digital signage experiences more quickly and effectively.

Furthermore, comprehensive device management tools, ready-to-deploy hosting infrastructure, local application development support, and performance optimization add even more value.

Industries that are mostly likely to benefit from this capability are DooH Ad Networks, Quick Serve Restaurants, and Retail chains that use custom digital signage and kiosk applications to engage their consumer audience.

"Our goal is to make it easier for organizations to create captivating signage and touch-screen applications so they stand out and make a lasting impression on customers," said Chris Hilliard, VP of Growth at TelemetryTV.

For more information on TelemetryTV and its innovative features, please visit https://www.telemetrytv.com/features/git-webapps/