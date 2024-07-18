Announcing Marketplace Manager Appreciation Day 2024
Recognizing marketplace managers globally for their hard work on major moments like Prime Day, and all the days in between.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Day 2024 was the biggest of all time.
Hundreds of millions of consumers purchased billions of items across the sale period on Amazon and many other online retailers.
While consumers enjoy the ability to click a few buttons and have items appear on their doorstep a day or two later, a lot goes on behind the scenes with many thousands of marketing specialists working hard to ensure the day is a great success.
Whether it’s the people working inside brands’ marketing departments, inside agencies, tech partners, or at the marketplaces themselves, it takes an army of experts who seldom receive the appreciation and recognition they deserve.
Indeed, press releases covering this sale period have typically focused on the results, and less on how they were achieved.
Why is there National Taco Day, National Tattoo Day, World Emoji Day, and International Beer Day, yet nothing to recognize these hard workers?
Travis Johnson, Global CEO of marketplace agency Podean elaborated, “We’re always looking for ways to reward and show appreciation for Podean team members around the world, but we realized it’s not just about us – the whole industry works super hard across these critical days. We wanted to create something that goes beyond our company and is recognized by the broader industry.”
As a result of meticulous planning over many months, Thursday, July 18th, 2024, marks the inaugural Marketplace Manager Appreciation Day (#MMAD).
Mark Power, Founder of Podean, commented, “We’re so excited to launch this positive initiative and have garnered great support from Amazon, industry tech partners, and likeminded agencies including Kapoq, btr media, Momentum Commerce, Envision Horizons and Channel Key, among the many. We’re excited to watch this industry gratitude snowball!”
Interested companies can download official image assets from https://www.podean.com/mmad/ and use the hashtag #MMAD.
