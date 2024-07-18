Fitness Entrepreneur Launches Revolutionary App for Midlife Women, Making Weightlifting Accessible to Beginners

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Kirtley, founder of Rebellion Body, today announced the launch of the Rebellion Body Method App, a groundbreaking fitness application designed specifically for women in midlife and beyond, including those who have never lifted weights before.

The app, available exclusively at www.rebellionbodymethod.com, offers comprehensive weightlifting programs for beginners and intermediate lifters, both at home and in the gym.

"My reason for creating this app is that I fully believe that in midlife, it's not nearly over for us. There's a lot of living left to do!" said Kirtley. "But, to live our second half fully, we have to be strong in our bodies. This app is designed to help women who have never picked up a weight before start their strength journey with confidence."

The Rebellion Body Method App features:

- Five days of weekly weight training programming tailored for all levels

- Step-by-step demonstration videos and clear written instructions

- Progress tracking tools

- A supportive community platform for user interaction

- Weekly mindset and nutrition discussions led by Kirtley

Kirtley, who transformed her own health at age 49 through macro tracking and weight training, emphasizes the app's user-friendly approach for beginners.

"Midlife women are learning that weight training is the way to combat age-related decline, but many don't know how to start. This app provides that crucial first step, taking the guesswork out of how to begin weightlifting," Kirtley explained.

The app's community aspect is designed to provide support and motivation. "I wanted to create a community where midlife women can connect, share experiences, and find accountability from their peers," Kirtley added.

For more information about the Rebellion Body Method App, visit www.rebellionbodymethod.com or follow @fiftyfitnessjourney on Instagram.

About Denise Kirtley:

Denise Kirtley is the founder of Rebellion Body, a fitness transformation company focused on helping midlife women reclaim their health and fitness. After overcoming her own health challenges, Kirtley dedicated herself to changing the narrative around midlife decline.