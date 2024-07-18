ThermaGEL Innovations Announces Breakthrough Independent Test Results, Validating Superior Insulation Performance.
A rigorous ASTM C518: Heat Flow Meter Testing by Intertek and TA Waters Instruments confirmed ThermaGEL’s VIP panels exhibit outstanding thermal properties.RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThermaGEL Innovations, a leader in climate materials solutions, is thrilled to announce that results of recent independent testing, exceeds company expectations and validates the superior performance of its groundbreaking aerogel vacuum insulated panels (VIPs). These independent findings mark a significant milestone for the insulation industry and the company’s mission to revolutionize commercial building retrofit overlays with innovative, cost effective, high-efficiency materials, that support ZNE and ESG goals.
Independent Testing Validates Exceptional Performance
Conducted by Architectural Testing, Inc. (Intertek) and TA Waters Instruments, the rigorous ASTM C518: Heat Flow Meter Testing confirmed that ThermaGEL’s VIPs exhibit outstanding thermal properties. The tests revealed the following key metrics:
• Average Heat Flux: 10.61 W/m²
• Average Thermal Conductance (C): 0.382 W/m²·K
• Average Thermal Resistivity (r): 124.99 W/m²·K
• Apparent Thermal Conductivity (k): 0.0079 W/m²·K
• Specimen Average Density: 200.72 kg/m³
• R-Value per Inch: ~18
"You might need to be an expert to understand the details of that data, but you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand that our product delivers an R-value of 18 per inch. Being able to deliver a whopping R54 in a 3 inch panel puts us at the forefront of insulation technology, significantly outperforming conventional materials like EPS foam." said Everett Carpenter, CEO of ThermaGEL Innovations. He added “ Our product also uses 97% less energy to manufacture than EPS."
ThermaGEL Innovations continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in commercial retrofit applications. The company's advanced insulation solutions are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern commercial buildings, providing unparalleled energy efficiency and cost savings.
Adam Matalon, CMO was quick to point out “Both domestically and internationally commercial buildings are retrofitting their physical infrastructure not only to enhance workforce comfort, increase operational efficiency and reduce costs but to meet increasingly stringent governmental requirements to reduce energy loss and C02 emissions. Our latest independent testing results underscore the exceptional thermal performance of ThermaGEL panels as a robust cost effective solution for a growing challenge.”
Superior Fire Safety and Environmental Compliance: Additional testing by Capital Testing in Washington, DC, using ASTM E1354, confirmed that ThermaGEL’s aerogel core material is flame retardant, self-extinguishing after approximately 12 minutes. Moreover, when treated with ThermaGEL’s proprietary non-toxic material, the panels do not ignite at all. The ISO 21397 FTIR analysis of fire effluents revealed that all detected emissions were well below the concentrations recommended by NIOSH, ensuring safety and environmental compliance.
"These results validate our commitment to providing innovative solutions that prioritize both performance and safety. Our ThermaGEL VIPs not only offer unmatched thermal insulation but also meet the highest standards of fire safety and environmental responsibility."added CEO Dr. Carpenter.
In-house mechanical testing demonstrated that ThermaGEL’s panels possess mechanical strength properties similar to traditional gypsum board, making them a versatile choice for various construction applications.
ThermaGEL Innovations is also spearheading robust R&D initiatives, piloting both transparent and bio-based aerogel materials. These innovative materials are poised to make a significant impact on the commercial retrofit market, offering new possibilities for energy efficiency and sustainability.
Massimo Bertino the company’s Chief Science and Technology Officer noted “Having resolved all of the traditional roadblocks of aerogel materials our proprietary aerogel recipe is a formable substance which dries at ambient temperatures. We are building on our strong scientific foundation to develop a wide range of applications. With our biobased recipe already in the testing phase and our transparent materials approaching a pilot phase we are dreaming big and constantly evolving.”
Looking Ahead: As ThermaGEL continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, the company remains dedicated to setting new industry standards in insulation technology. The recent testing results position ThermaGEL as a leading provider of high-performance, sustainable insulation solutions for both residential and commercial markets.
"These achievements are a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise," said Adam Matalon, CMO "We are excited to continue our journey of innovation as we engage with stakeholders, investors and our architectural influencers to deliver products that drive energy efficiency and sustainability in the construction industry."
About ThermaGEL Innovations
ThermaGEL Innovations is a pioneering climate materials solutions company specializing in advanced insulation technology. With its patented aerogel materials, ThermaGEL offers cutting-edge solutions that deliver exceptional thermal performance, energy savings, and environmental benefits. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company is committed to reshaping the future of insulation for a more sustainable world.
