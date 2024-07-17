IENT (OTCBB: IENT), releases new 2025 Online Combat Arenas in the WarBirds Simulation

F4-U4 Corsair, World War II Carrier Fighter Aircraft Frank Luke's Spad XIII, WW I, Medal of Honor recipient F-86 Sabre Jet from Korean War

CARY, NC, UA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces IENT’s wholly owned subsidiary, iMagicGames, launches New Action 2025 Online Combat Arena for exciting and historic World War II combat online, in the air and on the ground, in aircraft like the P-51D Mustang and the F4-U4 Corsair, in Panzer tanks, or any of the other 200 accurately modeled WW II combat vehicles.

The New Action 2025 Combat Arenas provides gamers the opportunity to jump right into ongoing battles with other players and very smart AI enemies. Real Missions, Medals, and Rank improvements have been added to the new Combat Arenas.

In addition to adding new Action 2025 combat areas to iMagic’s online simulation games, iMagic will develop two new combat simulation games. iMagic’s first new games include China 2027, Defense of Taiwan, and WarBirds Combat Target Racing ESports game series.

iMagicGames has developed and published great successful classic simulations, like WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, M4 Tank Brigade, and Dogfights, all which will be upgraded to the new Action Standards. All iMagicGames current and legacy games can be found on the IENT website at corporate-ient.com/. iMagic’s 2024 Strategy Document can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/3ke7y547

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagicgames staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world. Many of the individual games sold more than 5,000,000 copies, including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, Silent Service, M1 Tank Platoon, WarBirds, and more.

