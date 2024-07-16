Sera Berlacher, of SPECTRAFORCE®, Named in 2024 SIA's 40 Under 40 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE®, a global leader in the staffing industry, is proud to announce that Sera Berlacher, Vice President of Client Services, has been named one of the 2024 SIA 40 Under 40 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This prestigious recognition celebrates the most influential leaders under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to the staffing and workforce solutions industry.
The SIA 40 Under 40 list highlights professionals who are not only driving their companies' growth but also shaping the future of the workforce solutions ecosystem. Sera's dynamic and enthusiastic leadership has been instrumental in elevating SPECTRAFORCE's client services and expanding its market presence.
"The world of work is changing and changing rapidly, making the need for bold new generations of staffing leaders crucial to our industry’s success now and into the future,” said SIA President Ursula Williams. “We are very proud to recognize 40 of those emerging leaders in our annual list. Congratulations to the 40 Under 40 Class of 2024 honorees for their leadership in this brave new world of work!”
Sera Berlacher joined SPECTRAFORCE nine years ago as a Client Services Associate. Demonstrating exceptional vision and dedication, she quickly identified opportunities to expand the company's West Coast operations. After relocating to San Francisco, she has taken on increasingly significant leadership roles, overseeing client services across North America. Her proactive approach to identifying growth opportunities and her commitment to cultivating strong relationships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and clients have distinguished her as a leader in the sector. Notably, a confidential project under her leadership resulted in a 36% faster time to fill (TTF) by reducing the process by 3.5 days.
"We are thrilled to celebrate Sera's recognition as one of SIA's 40 Under 40," said Martha Derbyshire, EVP of Client Relations, of SPECTRAFORCE. "Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence have been crucial to our growth and success. This award is a testament to her outstanding contributions and her potential for even greater achievements in the future."
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE® is one of the fastest-growing global staffing companies, servicing over 140 clients in North America, Central America, and India within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE is built on the concept of “human connection,” defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at: www.spectraforce.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.
SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England
