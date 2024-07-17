Duravent Group Strategic Partnership with RUTLAND Expands Product Offerings and Supports Business Expansion
Collaboration Expands Product Offerings and Supports Business Expansion
We are excited to expand our product portfolio and enhance our ability to serve our customers, further strengthening our leadership position in the industry.”DETROIT, MI, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duravent Group, a recognized leader in venting and air control industries, today announced a significant strategic partnership with RUTLAND, the oldest U.S. manufacturer of trusted premium products for fireplace, chimney, and stove maintenance.
— Simon A. Davis, President and CEO of Duravent Group
The partnership between Duravent Group and RUTLAND unites two storied American companies with long-standing commitments to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, with a combined legacy of over 260 years expertise.
This collaboration will allow Duravent Group to offer customers an extensive array of high-quality, domestically produced products that enhance and expand their current hearth offerings of all fuel chimney, gas vent, pellet vent, and stove pipe, across Duravent Group’s legacy of brands (Amerivent, Duravent, Security Chimneys, Selkirk and now RUTLAND).
RUTLAND products are designed to maintain, clean, and repair wood, pellet, or gas stoves, BBQs, chimneys, and fireplaces. This combination now offers customers the broadest range of solutions to meet consumer needs.
“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with RUTLAND,” said Simon A. Davis, President and CEO of the Duravent Group. “This was born out of a strategic review last year of what the customer expects and wants from us. We are excited to expand our product portfolio and enhance our ability to serve our customers, further strengthening our leadership position in the industry.”
“This collaboration allows us to access new markets, further expand innovation, and fulfill the growing demand for the highest quality products manufactured domestically,” stated Mike Linn, CEO at RUTLAND. “By combining our strengths, we will enhance the value proposition of our joint offering and continue to uphold our legacy of producing exceptional American-made products that customers trust.”
This collaboration will enable both companies to explore new avenues for growth and innovation, while staying true to their heritage of delivering durable products that stand the test of time.
About Duravent Group
Duravent Group™ is a recognized global climate technological leader in the venting, filtration and air control industries, known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Founded in 1956, Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 13 distinct brands and 14 locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Known for superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks and customer-first service and support, Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering.
For more information about Duravent Group, visit www.duraventgroup.com.
PR Contact: Lori Baustert
Duravent Group
28 W. Adams, Ste. 1810
Detroit, MI 48226
lbaustert@duraventgroup.com
About RUTLAND
Founded in 1883, RUTLAND is a leading manufacturer of premium products for fireplace, chimney, stove maintenance, fire safety, cleaning, and grilling. RUTLAND is a brand synonymous with quality.
RUTLAND offers products to maintain, clean, and repair wood or gas stoves, fireplaces, firepits, hearths, chimneys, and BBQs. Select products include fire starters, heat resistant cements and mortars, creosote and soot removers, high temperature silicone sealants, stove door and BBQ replacement gaskets, and chimney cleaning rods and brushes.
For more information about RUTLAND, visit www.rutland.com.
PR Contact: Mike Linn
Carolina Brands LLC d/b/a RUTLAND
7 Crabtree Road
Jacksonville, IL. 62650
mlinn@rutland.com
Lori Baustert
Duravent Group
lbaustert@duraventgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube