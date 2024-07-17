Fulfill Appoints New Board Chair and Executive Officers in 40th Anniversary Year
The new executive leadership of Fulfill's Board of Trustees: Joe Stroffolino III of Causeway Family of Dealerships, Susan Doctorian Kyrillos of SK Partners, Janelle Griffith of Marsh, and Karen Franklin of Count Basie Center for the Arts.
Announcement comes as Fulfill celebrates 40 years of alleviating hunger and building food security at the Jersey Shore.
At this moment of unprecedented food insecurity, our neighbors facing hunger are counting on us.”NEPTUNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulfill, the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has named a new chair and slate of executive officers to its Board of Trustees. This comes as Fulfill celebrates 40 years of alleviating hunger and building food security at the Jersey Shore. Fulfill proudly works with a network of nearly 300 partners, including soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide food and other services to more than 100,000 area residents, families, children, seniors and veterans in need.
The Board unanimously elected Susan Doctorian Kyrillos, Principal at SK Partners, as new Chair. A highly accomplished businessperson and esteemed member of the community at large, Kyrillos has contributed her time and talents to assist a number of nonprofits and has received accolades for her work. Before starting her own firm, Kyrillos worked at Princeton Public Affairs Group and was responsible for starting the public affairs office at Monmouth University.
“I am grateful for the privilege to serve this vitally needed mission, and for the confidence my fellow Trustees have shown in supporting me,” said Kyrillos. “I do not take our collective obligations lightly – at this moment of unprecedented food insecurity, our neighbors facing hunger are counting on us.”
The Board’s executive leadership also includes:
• Joe Stroffolino III, Director of Advertising and Marketing at Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway Cares, as Vice Chair. A previous board member for Family Promise of Southern Ocean County and Ocean Partnership for Children, Stroffolino was recently honored with the Silver Gull Award for Community Service for his work with Causeway CARes. He is also the editor of the Causeway Gazette.
• Janelle Griffith, Managing Director at Marsh, as Secretary. An expert in Supply Chain risk management, logistics legal liability and cargo, Griffith serves as the North American Logistics Practice Leader. A member of Marsh’s Global Marine, Cargo and Logistics Practice she is a frequent speaker at professional conferences and has been featured in national publications. Griffith previously served as North American Director of Insurance, Risk and Claims for Kuehne + Nagel and U.S. Risk Manager for Hapag-Lloyd.
• Karen Franklin, CFO at Count Basie Center for the Arts, as Treasurer. Franklin’s 25 years of accounting and financial experience helped grow the Basie from a $6 million to $30 million financially-sound organization. She oversaw the Basie’s successful $23 million capital campaign and $28 million expansion project. Franklin also does financial consulting for several organizations including the Red Bank River Center and Monmouth County Historical Association.
“On behalf of the Fulfill team, we are thrilled to welcome this new slate of impressive, caring and accomplished individuals as Board officers,” said Triada Stampas, President & CEO, Fulfill. “I also thank our outgoing Board members, whose service and dedication has laid a solid foundation for the growth of our mission and work.”
Board members whose terms came to an end included: Lauren Holman of Holman Frenia Allison, P.C., immediate past chair; Ken Marowitz of Frank’s Big & Tall Men’s Shop, past vice chair and secretary; Jean Gardner of Central Analysis Bureau, past secretary; and Jeremy Grunin of Grunin Holdings, past chair.
Additionally, Fulfill has appointed Rabbi Aaron Schonbrun, leader of Congregation Torat El in Oakhurst, N.J. as a new board member. Schonbrun has served on the Shore Area Board of Rabbis and is involved with the Jewish Federation of Monmouth County, as well as the Hebrew Academy Day School. An alumnus of Washington University in St. Louis, Schonbrun holds both a Rabbinic Ordination and a master’s degree in Jewish Education from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City. He has completed several prestigious leadership programs, including the PEER Executive Leadership Program, the Kellogg Jewish Leadership Program and the Clergy Leadership Program through the Institute for Jewish Spirituality.
“We proudly welcome Rabbi Schonbrun to the board,” said Stampas. “His commitment to community service and Tikkun Olam – repairing the world – aligns perfectly with our mission. He has long been a supporter of and friend to the community we serve, and Fulfill will benefit greatly from his community experience and passion.”
About Fulfill
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Fulfill, the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has been dedicated to addressing hunger in the Jersey Shore community since 1984. As an active member of Feeding America, Fulfill proudly works with a network of nearly 300 partners, including soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters to provide 1.2 million meals per month to area residents, families, children, seniors and veterans in need. Committed to more than just food distribution, Fulfill also offers connections to affordable healthcare options, Medicaid, SNAP and other services to help neighbors lead healthy and self-sufficient lives. To learn more or become involved, visit www.fulfillnj.org.
