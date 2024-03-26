HealthCare Institute of New Jersey Announces the Appointment of Chrissy Buteas as President and Chief Executive Officer
I am excited to join HINJ, an effective and well-respected organization with a proud legacy as the voice of New Jersey’s research-based biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies.”TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Lepore, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) (www.hinj.org) and Vice President, U.S. State Affairs, Johnson & Johnson, today announced the appointment of Christine “Chrissy” Buteas as HINJ’s next President and Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of long-time President and Chief Executive Officer Dean Paranicas.
“I am delighted to welcome Chrissy Buteas as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of HINJ effective April 8, 2024. We are very fortunate to have selected her as our new leader, a highly regarded and accomplished businessperson with statewide recognition. Chrissy brings to HINJ an impressive record of success from her previous positions in healthcare as the head of the Home Care & Hospice Association of New Jersey, as Chief Government Affairs Officer at the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) and most recently as Vice President, Government Affairs at Altice (Optimum). These experiences will help to further enhance the mission of the organization and bolster the high-quality impact and work done on behalf of its members by the HINJ team.”
Buteas’ dynamic and transformative leadership skills, experience and stature will enable her to leverage even further HINJ’s role in New Jersey, Washington, DC and nationally as a key advocate for growing the life sciences as a pillar of New Jersey’s economy, protecting and expanding patient access and strengthening our state’s world-class innovation ecosystem in the face of ever-changing federal and state public policy environments.
“I am excited to join HINJ, an effective and well-respected organization with a proud legacy as the voice of New Jersey’s research-based biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies,” said Buteas. “New Jersey is the cradle of the nation’s life sciences community, and through the contributions of its companies, it has richly earned the reputation as the ‘medicine chest of the world.’ The HINJ team is highly respected, and I look forward to working with them and our member companies to address the industry’s challenges and opportunities to benefit patients, and to ensure that we expand our state’s standing as a global life sciences leader where medical innovation can continue to flourish.”
Buteas has long been active in a wide range of community activities, including board leadership roles with Middlesex College, the New Jersey Medical Assistance Advisory Council (MAAC), the South Jersey Technology Park at Rowan University, NACD New Jersey Chapter and the Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, where she was recently appointed as Board Chair. She also has received numerous awards and recognitions, including ROI-NJ Influencers and NJBIZ Power lists, as well as the President’s Award from the Women’s Political Action Caucus of New Jersey and the New Jersey Council of Colleges Trustee Award.
About the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ)
Founded in 1997, the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) is a trade association that serves as the voice for our state’s leading research-based biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies. HINJ strives to raise awareness, understanding and public support for the state’s life sciences industry, expand patient access to the medical innovations our member companies produce and promote awareness of the life sciences’ economic impact in New Jersey.
