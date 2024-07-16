News Release: 2024 Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism Now Open

The North Dakota Governor's Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is back, inviting residents to capture the beauty and excitement of our state for a chance to win cash prizes and statewide recognition. This year’s contest is a partnership between the Office of Gov. Doug Burgum, AAA of North Dakota, North Dakota Tourism, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

“North Dakota is a state of extraordinary beauty and diverse experiences, and this photo contest is a wonderful opportunity for residents to showcase what makes our state special,” said Gov. Burgum. “We encourage everyone to participate, capture the magic of our seasons, and share their unique perspectives with the world. Let’s celebrate North Dakota’s beauty together and inspire others to discover our great state."

This year's theme highlights North Dakota's diverse seasons, showcasing the unique appeal of our state throughout the year. Photographers can submit entries in eight categories:

The contest is open to all North Dakota residents. Photographers can submit their entries online through Instagram, the contest website, or Flickr, or by mail. The deadline for entries is January 31, 2025.

Winners will be chosen in each category, with a grand prize winner receiving an additional cash prize and a free AAA membership. Winning photos will also be displayed in the North Dakota State Capitol and used in promotional materials.

Full details and contest rules can be found at https://www.ndtourism.com/governors-photo-contest-entry.

Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and share your love for North Dakota!