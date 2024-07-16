Oklahoma Department of Commerce makes significant commitment to Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater project 

Up to $39.5 million committed through the Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) is partnering with the City of Broken Arrow and Wagoner County by providing up to $39.5 million in matching funds through the Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act to help fund the necessary infrastructure improvements for the Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater development.

Commerce has determined that the Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater is more than $100 million revenue positive to the state through June 2049. With its investment, the state acknowledges the amphitheater project has the potential to become a significant tourism destination within the region.

“This project is one of only four other projects that have taken advantage of the Leverage Act,” said Jon Chiappe, Director of Research for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We hope that, through this collaboration, more communities will consider this program.”

The Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater plan is a public/private partnership that will bring live musical acts to a state-of-the-art entertainment venue near Events Park in Wagoner County.

“Broken Arrow is a thriving city that has just about everything for its citizens and visitors, except for a significant entertainment attraction, but that is about to change!” said Mayor Debra Wimpee. “I could not be more grateful and humbled that the state has pledged to join this public/private partnership that will bring in the 12,500-seat amphitheater and generate approximately 600 direct and indirect jobs with a projected economic impact of $211 million annually.”

The Leverage Act allows the state to stack capital with a partnership of private and local government funding by matching sales tax collections at the local level with state tax dollars. The incentive can be used to support a particular project located in an enterprise zone or in support of a major tourism destination project that would positively impact a nearby enterprise zone.

Sunset at Broken Arrow, LLC, is a subsidiary of Notes Live, one of the U.S.’s fastest-growing entertainment and hospitality companies. It has committed to a $71.5 million capital investment for the site development and construction of the entertainment complex. Additionally, a minimum of 45 scheduled events are projected to generate nearly $4 million in city sales tax and $934,000 in ad valorem tax revenues annually. The Sunset at Broken Arrow Amphitheater is expected to draw 600,000 visitors to the area annually.

“Broken Arrow understands its pivotal role as a good regional partner in our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing the quality of life in our community for our residents and visitors,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “I’d like to send out a big thank you to everyone who has helped bring this project to fruition. Specifically, the Commerce Department’s generous commitment to the amphitheater project underscores just how important the State of Oklahoma believes this entertainment venue is not just to our local economy but also to the economies of Wagoner County, the region and the state. We are incredibly thankful to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for showing its support by matching up to $39 million for the development of the project.”

In January, the City of Broken Arrow approved the Tax Increment District #5 plan, which involves implementing a new sales tax only TIF boundary that covers the Broken Arrow Events Park and the adjacent non-residential properties in a specific location. In addition to the amphitheater, the TIF #5 is expected to include the development of restaurants, hotels, a convenience store, and potential future opportunities with NSU-BA. Tax increments will be utilized to pay for or reimburse infrastructure project costs for up to 25 years.

The City of Broken Arrow has identified $28.45 million in infrastructure development necessary for the project, which includes stormwater improvements, parking, roads, and utilities. The City started constructing the interior park roads at Events Park in May.

For its part, Wagoner County has partnered with the City and agreed to capture a portion of its new incremental county sales tax revenues (100 percent in 2024-2027, 75 percent in 2028-2029, 50 percent in 2030-2031, and 25 percent in 2032-2033) for infrastructure improvements as well. Sunset at Broken Arrow, LLC plans to begin construction on the amphitheater later this year and finish by late 2025/early 2026.