Building Affordable, Supportive Housing in Yonkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Summit on Hudson in the city of Yonkers, a new, all-electric development with 113 affordable apartments, including 45 with supportive services reserved for people experiencing homelessness. The new six-story building is conveniently located a half-mile from the Yonkers station on the Metro-North Railroad.

“The completion of Summit on Hudson replaces an outdated, unused building with 113 critically-needed apartments in this thriving city,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration continues to invest in the types of developments that bring affordable, modern homes to our communities, especially those that can provide on-site support to New Yorkers who have struggled with homelessness.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved over 4,500 affordable homes across Westchester County. Summit on Hudson continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All apartments at Summit on Hudson are affordable to households with up to 60 percent of Area Median Income. Forty-five apartments are set aside for individuals experiencing homelessness who will also have access to on-site support services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Summit on Hudson is an all-electric development designed to comply with Energy Star Multifamily New Construction Program standards. The development received a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Buildings of Excellence award in 2021, which recognizes and rewards the design, construction, and operation of resilient climate-friendly multifamily buildings that are healthier for residents and their communities. It will also feature an on-site solar array, electric vehicle charging stations. and a highly insulated envelope. Residents have access to a variety of amenities, including a courtyard, a children’s recreation room, and a 6th-floor veranda with views of the Hudson River and Palisades.

State financing includes $26.4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $3.3 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA awarded the project $1 million through the Buildings of Excellence Competition and is also providing $465,700 through the New Construction - Housing Program, and $165,288 through the NY Sun Program. The city of Yonkers is providing $600,000 in HOME funding. The developer and supportive service provider is Westhab.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This new development builds on our recent work in Yonkers and brings more than 100 modern apartments, conveniently located near public transportation, to this thriving city. Summit on Hudson exemplifies Governor Hochul’s focus on creating affordable housing opportunities where it is most needed and for vulnerable populations that need supportive services to thrive. We thank our partners for their tireless work to make this day possible.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to invest in affordable, supportive housing at Summit on the Hudson in Yonkers featuring climate resilient building design and construction, solar energy and energy efficiency. Residents will benefit from modern, comfortable living spaces that are conveniently located to local services and have lower operating and energy costs.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has helped complete Summit-on-Hudson in Yonkers, turning a dilapidated building into an affordable, all-electric housing development. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Westchester County and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has access to housing.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Today is another step towards increasing the affordable housing supply in our community, as well as addressing much needed housing for those facing homelessness. Summit on Hudson will offer a total of 113 units, with some of those units reserved for homeless families, and homeless young adults. Building housing with state-of-the-art green technologies is also an investment in our communities and housing sustainability, and promotes a future of affordable housing that is high-quality and sustainable.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am very pleased by the completion of 113 new affordable housing units in the City of Yonkers, including 45 units designated for individuals experiencing homelessness. It is critical to have strong partnerships to continue addressing the affordability crisis in the state and to provide the support our neighbors need. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Homes and Community Renewal for their dedication to bringing affordable, all-electric housing to Westchester County, as well as supportive services for our community. I also thank Westhab for their leadership.”

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said, “As the need for affordable housing has never been so dire for our community, Summit on Hudson is exactly what we need in Yonkers. I applaud all the stakeholders in making this happen and look forward to our communities continuing to have smart development like Summit on the Hudson.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and vision for Summit on Hudson in Yonkers. This development will offer 113 units of affordable housing, together with 45 units of supportive housing for the formerly homeless with critical support services provided right here on site. The positive impact that Westhab properties like Summit on Hudson have on its tenants, cannot be overstated. The residents who call these units’ home get to live in attractive, new apartments with state-of-the art amenities, coupled with a support system that positions them for success.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, "The grand opening of this beautiful new housing development is yet another example of how the City of Yonkers and partners like Westhab and New York State are working together to revitalize our communities with affordable, quality-built housing. We look forward to welcoming new residents, families and providing them opportunities to prosper and take root in their future here.”