U.S. Department of Commerce Initiates Review of the Non-Market Economy Status of Vietnam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
WASHINGTON – Today, The U.S. Department of Commerce announced it will begin reviewing the non-market economy status of Vietnam. On September 8, the Government of Vietnam filed an official request that Commerce consider it a market economy citing the country’s economic reforms made in recent years. 

The Department of Commerce will carefully review the information submitted by the Government of Vietnam concerning its market reforms, and will complete a review as expeditiously as possible, in accordance with U.S. law. Commerce has 270 days to complete this review, which includes a public comment period before a determination is made.  Public records on this investigation can be found at access.trade.gov.

