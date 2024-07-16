Assistant Secretary Harris Travels to Austin, Texas to Promote Supply Chain Resiliency with Industry Stakeholders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

WASHINGTON, DC – From July 16-17, 2024, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Grant T. Harris will travel to Austin, Texas, to meet with industry stakeholders and highlight work that is being done through the Department of Commerce’s Supply Chain Center to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities and foster economic resilience.

On July 17, Assistant Secretary Harris will lead a roundtable discussion with the Texas Association of Business on how government and companies can work together to strengthen global supply chains to the benefit of U.S. industry. He will also meet with manufacturing industry leaders while in the state to underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying jobs, and bolstering our economic and national security.

“We are focused on building stronger, more resilient supply chains that support American jobs, businesses, and communities” said Assistant Secretary Harris. “Working with industry is vital, as is hearing firsthand about the opportunities and challenges facing U.S. companies. Our supply chain work has benefited immensely from close collaboration with the private sector, and we look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders in Texas as we work together to tackle shared challenges and strengthen America’s supply chains.”



About the Supply Chain Center

The Supply Chain Center, housed within the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Industry and Analysis (I&A) unit, facilitates collaboration across the U.S. government and industry to proactively address supply chain challenges and develop risk assessment tools. Working in concert with the private sector and other relevant stakeholders, the Center sets priorities for action-based risk analysis and supports U.S. businesses in building resilient supply chains.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.