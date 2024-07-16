Access Control Security Sees Demand For Security Guard Services Grow As Retail Theft Increases
ACS has seen demand for its retail security guard services grow over 30% as increases in retail theft have left many store owners looking for help.
Criminal retail gangs are a huge part of the problem, but not the only reason retail theft is out of control.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Control Security (ACS), a California-based security guard company with offices in five states and Washington, D.C., has seen the demand for its retail security guard services grow over 30 percent over the last year as increases in retail theft have left many store owners looking for help.
— Reza Jalala, ACS Director of Security Operations
“Criminal retail gangs are a huge part of the problem, but not the only reason retail theft is out of control,” says Reza Jalala, ACS director of security operations. “Laws for stealing are lax. In California, shoplifting goods worth under $950 is a misdemeanor so in almost all cases, law enforcement won’t bother to press charges. That gives shoplifters the green light. Retailers are realizing that they’re on their own when it comes to trying to stop theft. That’s why they are enlisting the help of private security guards.”
ACS guards are often stationed at store entrances and near items often targeted by criminals such as cosmetics, alcohol, fashion accessories, electronics and jewelry. “Criminals know these goods can be quickly sold on the black market and even online on legitimate retail sites,” says Jalala.
Jalala says security guards provide a deterrent to theft. “A crook may think twice before grabbing merchandise if a security guard is watching and ready to act and the store insists on pressing charges,” says Jalala. “Word gets out fast that certain stores are not worth the risk.”
ACS has offices in California, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Washington, D.C. Its guards are state-licensed, go through additional in-house training and can be armed or unarmed. Overnight security and 24-7 security camera monitoring are also available.
To learn more about security services available through Access Control Security call at 877-482-7324 or go to http://accesscontrolsecurity.com.
About Access Control Security (ACS)
Based in Anaheim, California, Access Control Security (ACS) has been providing security guard services to individuals, businesses and events for over 30 years. It uses the latest technology and surveillance monitoring systems. Clients include shopping centers, medical and commercial buildings, warehouses, hotels, government complexes, events, schools and construction sites. Security services are provided to apartment complexes, HOAs, gated and retirement communities and assisted living facilities. https://accesscontrolsecurity.com, 877-482-7324
Diane Rumbaugh
Rumbaugh Public Relations
+1 805-407-1888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram