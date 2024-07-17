Ikan Revolutionizes Studio Lighting with the New LBF60-POE Fresnel Light
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikan, a leading manufacturer of professional video, camera and studio lighting equipment, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking LBF60-POE Fresnel Light. This innovative lighting solution combines the classic Fresnel lens design with cutting-edge Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology (IEEE 802.3bt Type 3), setting a new standard for efficiency and control in studio lighting.
The LBF60-POE Fresnel Light is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern broadcast studios, film sets, and content creation spaces. By leveraging PoE technology, Ikan has created a lighting fixture that simplifies setup, reduces cable clutter, and offers unprecedented control options.
"At Ikan, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in professional lighting," said James Tian, CEO of Ikan. "The LBF60-POE Fresnel Light represents a significant leap forward in studio lighting technology. It combines the superior light quality of a Fresnel fixture with the convenience and flexibility of PoE, offering our customers a truly next-generation lighting solution."
Key Features of the Ikan LBF60-POE Fresnel Light:
Power over Ethernet: The LBF60-POE can be powered and controlled through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying installation and reducing cable management issues.
High-Output LED: Featuring a 60-watt LED, the LBF60 delivers powerful, flicker-free illumination suitable for high-definition video production.
Beam Angle Flexibility: Switch between two beam angles, 30-degree and 60-degree, to suit your lighting needs.
Color Temperature Control: Users can adjust the color temperature from 2700K to 6500K, eliminating the need for gels or filters.
Art-Net and sACN Compatibility: Supports both ArtNet and sACN DMX protocols. This versatility empowers users to integrate the light seamlessly into their preferred DMX-over-IP control systems.
Robust Construction: Built with Ikan's signature durability to withstand the rigors of professional use.
User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive on-board control panel for easy adjustments during shoots.
The LBF60-POE Fresnel Light is ideal for a wide range of applications, including:
Broadcast news studios
Film and television production
Corporate video facilities
Educational institutions
Houses of worship
Live event spaces
"By integrating PoE technology," explained Kevin Lu, Ikan's Product Manager for Lighting, " ...we've created a fixture that's not only powerful and versatile but also incredibly easy to set up and control. This is especially valuable in fast-paced broadcast environments where time and flexibility are critical."
The PoE functionality of the LBF60-POE offers several advantages:
Simplified Installation: A single Ethernet cable provides both power and data, reducing setup time and complexity.
Enhanced Control: Each light can be individually addressed and controlled through network protocols.
Time-Saving: Eliminates the need to wait for electricians or permits using PoE.
Future-Proof: Easy firmware updates ensure the light stays current with evolving technology.
Safety: Low-voltage PoE is safer than traditional high-voltage lighting systems.
The LBF60-POE Fresnel Light is part of Ikan's ongoing commitment to innovation in the professional video and lighting industry. It joins a comprehensive lineup of products designed to meet the needs of content creators at every level, from independent filmmakers to major broadcast networks. Check out Ikan's entire line of Power-Over-Ethernet products here.
About Ikan:
Founded in 2005, Ikan Corp designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in video, and broadcast production worldwide. With customers ranging from independent videographers to broadcast networks, Ikan is devoted to making exceptional technology accessible to all creators. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries and online at www.ikancorp.com.
