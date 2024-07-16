EARTHRES Builds the Foundation for the Revitalization of Green Knight Industrial Park
EARTHRES Scott Campbell (center) with Paul Muschick and Doug Warfel from the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Council (LVEDC)
We are proud to have played a role in transforming this site into a valuable asset for the region.”PIPERSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EARTHRES, a leading environmental services company, is proud to announce its significant contribution to the revitalization of the Green Knight Industrial Park.
Through its comprehensive environmental investigation and solid waste services, EARTHRES played a pivotal role in transforming the once-blighted property into a thriving industrial hub.
“We are thrilled to have been part of the Green Knight Industrial Park revitalization project,” said Scott Campbell, P.G., Environmental Sector Director at EARTHRES. “Our commitment to environmental stewardship and community development aligns perfectly with this project’s goals. We are proud to have played a role in transforming this site into a valuable asset for the region.”
The Green Knight Industrial Park presented a complex environmental challenge, requiring a specialized approach to address both environmental and solid waste issues.
EARTHRES’ expert team of environmental scientists and geologists completed an initial Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment for the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC) to assess the site and provide recommendations for future site investigation and remediation activities.
Then, working with the Green Knight Economic Development Corporation and LVEDC, follow up actions included productive communications with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) – Northeast Regional Office personnel, and the completion of the PADEP Land Recycling (Act 2) process. In addition, EARTHRES successfully addressed solid waste issues regarding the presence of undesirable fill materials.
About EARTHRES
EARTHRES is a leading environmental services company specializing in investigation, site development, and industrial services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and community development, EARTHRES provides innovative solutions to complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.earthres.com.
